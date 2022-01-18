Gf VIP, Nathaly asphalts Sonia, she takes revenge on the fee

At Big Brother VIP the comparison between Nathaly Caldonazzo and Sonia Bruganelli makes a show. Revealed why the two don’t get along at all

To big brother VIP, you know the comparison is the spice of reality. Alfonso Signorini knows it well, putting two first women in front of the other: Valeria Marini and Nathaly Caldonazzo. Surprisingly, there was no long-awaited clash, the two gieffine clarified, they had already done so peace in the week and everything ended in the best way. So the real clash was between Caldonazzo and her “enemy” Sonia Bruganelli. That there is no good blood between the two was seen during the program, but in the episode of Gf VIP on Monday 17 January it was finally discovered why. This was revealed by the wife of Paolo Bonolis.

Gf Vip, quarrel between Sonia and Nathaly

The confrontation between Caldonazzo and Bruganelli begins with Alfonso Signorini showing viewers a clip. In the video you can see the criticisms that the competitor has moved towards the columnist. The actress was offended because Bonolis’ wife did not recognize her professionalism it deserved, calling it an emerging one. The reply of the gieffina was vitriolic saying that she too would have wanted someone to make a career that would make her travel in a private plane, obviously referring to Sonia.

The columnist has thus clarified that for her there remains a professional difference between Caldonazzo and characters like Katia Ricciarelli and Carmen Russo. Natalie replied that she has worked her entire life and that she has achieved success on her own, with her own strength. Bruganelli, feeling called into question, responded in kind, replying that in life you have to know how to keep a man who makes you travel in private plane. An ironic answer that he then explained to the public: during her long marriage she was also trained professionally and not living in the shadow of her husband.

There was no shortage of comments on Instagram. On the official profile of the Gf VIP there are those who commented on the comparison saying that Caldonazzo has paved the Bruganelli. In reality it is at the beginning of the battle that Sonia immediately “avenged” revealing why she and Natalie do not get along.

Gf Vip, because Sonia and Nathaly don’t get along

Years ago Bonolis’s wife opened her children’s clothing store. A mutual friend of the two invited Caldonazzo by promising her a cadeaux. This was not the case, on the contrary, the actress paid a printed bag for her daughter € 80. Sonia, at the time, also made a joke when she learned of the request for a gift “is it Caldonazzo or Julia Roberts” ?. The certainty is that in the next episodes of the big brother VIP the two will continue to throw digs at each other.

