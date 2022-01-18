GF Vip, Nathaly Caldonazzo has something for everyone. Also for Sonia Bruganelli

Despite being among the latest arrivals at GF Vip 6, Nathaly Caldonazzo it has nothing to envy to the “colleagues” who have been living in the most spied-on house in Italy for a few months now. His was an entrance with a bang, but in the last episode conducted by Alfonso Signorini we saw a woman who has something for everyone. And that mutual “dislike” with Sonia Bruganelli, which in recent days has revealed itself to the sound of not exactly tender digs.

Nathaly, the comment on Alex Belli that causes discussion

After the inevitable theater between Soleil Sorge, Delia Duran and Alex Belli, Caldonazzo was asked by Signorini about the latter. Yes, because the beautiful blonde-haired showgirl just couldn’t hold back about the love triangle that has monopolized the GF Vip since the beginning of this edition.

Nathaly stated, in no uncertain terms, that Alex is a man manipulating women, without any empathy. Just a person who pretends to get along with everyone and from whom one should run away like hell. He called him a pathological narcissist, saying he is a dangerous person for the woman next to him. And (referring to Delia Duran) that he is a man who absolutely not to be forgiven.

As Signorini explained, Caldonazzo certainly used strong words (too much, in some ways) but due to her personal experience. “I’ve met men like that – explained the showgirl -, I lived more or less the same experience, despite not being married, being for three and a half years with a person like him. In my opinion Alex reflects the personality of the pathological narcissist“. Needless to say, Alex Belli was on a rampage and, after disassociating himself from such words, he also demanded an apology. Never arrive, of course.

Peace made (perhaps) between Nathaly and Marini

But the very first (and very heated) clash took place between Caldonazzo and Valeria Marini, accused of posing as a “Prima donna of the nineties” a little out of place (and out of time). Nathaly has never hidden that she does not understand or consider such behavior acceptable on the part of the roommate, who in turn accused her (practically every episode) of having been among the proponents of his success.

Words words words. In the end, however, it seems that the two are you manage to mend relationships, or at least to maintain a civil relationship at home. “This week I met the real Valeria Marini – said Nathaly -, the one I like with her heart and feelings. (…) She is a fantastic woman to whom I love the soul. (…) She made herself known for what it is, he took off his feathers and the real Valeria came out with her fragility, her beauty, because he really has so much to give “.

Do we really have to believe in this (unlikely) reconciliation?

Caldonazzo-Bruganelli, the confrontation we were waiting for

In this cauldron of back and forth, Alfonso Signorini could not help but seize the ball, to dedicate a space of GF Vip to the “querelle” between Nathaly Caldonazzo and Sonia Bruganelli. The showgirl is not a woman who certainly sends them to say and immediately noticed a bit of resentment on the part of the columnist, although she is locked in the most spied house in Italy.

“Sonia Bruganelli seems to me that she has been angry with me since before entering the broadcast – she said in the confessional -. (…) If she did what she wants, I I don’t even know who she is apart from that she is Bonolis’s wife. (…) First put on my heels and walk on my steps “. Then, as if that were not enough, Caldonazzo made fun of the issue of the private plane that had dominated the gossip pages some time ago. In short, comments like that they could not go unnoticed by the public and to Bruganelli herself.

In the studio the tension was palpable, but basically the confrontation we all expected was rather diplomatic. “I don’t want to get into the dynamic because I think he knows me a little bit – said Bruganelli, softening the tone -. She came to the opening of my shop and there was one thing not exactly cute. Let’s say that because Nathaly Caldonazzo wanted a cadeaux and I said ‘it wasn’t even Julia Roberts’ “. On the other hand, Nathaly tried to answer, always with a certain phlegm and avoiding further thrusts: “You weren’t very nice. You don’t know the work I’ve done in my life, before shooting sentences in short “.

What can I say, Nathaly Caldonazzo’s “prima donna” show has hit the mark. With the knowledge that this beautiful blonde with a statuesque body and iron personality it will still give us much satisfaction.