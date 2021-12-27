GF Vip, Selassiè in tears for Sophie and Alessandro Basciano

The entrance to the Big Brother Vip’s house Alessandro Basciano, a former suitor of Men and Women, caused a heated quarrel between the two friends Jessica Selassié And Sophie Codegoni. The first tried to get close to the new competitor, not knowing that Sophie is also interested in him. Jessica took it out hard to her friend: “It’s useless for you to tell me ‘I’ll step aside if you’re interested, friendship first of all’, because that’s not the case. Because you say one thing in words, but in fact you do something else. , you always stood there while he played. As we women perceive if a man is interested, the same goes for men and he understood it. You know from day one that Alessandro interests me. If I like him, stop now ? No that’s enough “. Sophie tried to explain and console the friend who, however, burst into tears: “I’m tired of being happy for others. I think it’s natural that I enjoy spending time with someone who interests me. Shouldn’t I base this path on love? I came here on purpose. That is also, I base this path. also about love, outside I have not found anyone and I was hoping in here. Then of 10 men 8 were married, if you think normal. I feel alone, after lunch time they all disappear and I don’t know who to be with. For Miri Biagio has arrived, Lulù is with Manuel, you with Ale now and I don’t know what to do often. Nobody wants me, nobody touches me. I’ve never met someone I had to refuse “.