Gf VIP, Sophie’s mom attacks Jessica “horrible image”

Sophie Codegoni’s mother entered the Big Brother VIP House to open her daughter’s eyes to Jessica Selassie

Alessandro and Sophie are the center of attention for their love story at the Gf VIP. A relationship made up of ups and downs basically due to the character differences of the two. The latest quarrels have arisen due to the too strong sentences of the entrepreneur and the lack of ability to demonstrate his interest on the part of the former tronista.

In the episode of Gf VIP on Monday 17 January, the mother of Codegoni entered the house to support her beloved daughter. An entrance that caused havoc among the competitors, outspoken Valeria Pasciuti attacked Jessica Selassie, according to her to open her daughter’s eyes. Let’s find out the reasons for the clash.

Gf VIP, Sophie’s mom vs Jessica

“This time don’t cry” begins the appeal that Sophie’s mother made to her daughter, visibly moved. The request is the one that every mother makes to her adult child, to always be herself, to believe in her own abilities, to live the experience without feeling the weight of judgment. However, the warnings made to the gieffina were striking. Sophie’s mother told her that she follows what’s going on in the House 24 hours a day. He has to open his eyes and trust certain people less. A sincere friend is Soleil with whom she has clashed, she says strong things but the relationship is true, she can count on her.

On the contrary, she must be wary of Jessica: she professes herself a friend, instead she is false, she doesn’t tell her things to her face and gossip about it behind her back. When the Selassie comes out in the garden, the confrontation lights up “give a horrible image” outside the Big Brother House. Jessica defends herself by saying that she has always been honest with Sophie, Alfonso himself intervenes by telling her that it is not true that she gives a bad image of herself to viewers. At the end of the episode Jessica bursts into tears, she is hurt by the words of Valeria Pasciuti, by Sophie who is no longer sure of her friendship and by the Manila nomination.

Even Nazzaro told her that she must be more courageous and say things to her face, without hesitation. “I’m so without malice, I think I say things directly,” said Jessica crying, who is also on televoting. In her brief entry to Gf ​​VIP, Sophie’s mother also spoke to Alessandro, she likes him but he must be able to speak without offending because he is a father and some phrases can be misunderstood.

We are on Google News: all news on the show CLICK HERE