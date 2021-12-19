GF Vip, terrible confession of the former competitor: the daughter is sick

The former competitor of GF Vip and Beijing Express will have to face big problems this Christmas: she has in fact discovered that her daughter is sick, and she could be too if she is pregnant.

THE Reality show significantly marked the love life of Clizia Incorvaia. In 2016 she participated with her ex, Francesco Sarcina de Le Vibrazioni, ranking sixth. Four years later, as a single, she participated in the GF Vip 20: here she found herself having to choose between the courtship of Ivan Gonzalez and interest in Paolo Ciavarro.

L’influencer chose Paolo, despite being 11 years older than him. After the first kiss inside the Reality show, the two never separated. She already has a daughter, Nina, who is six years old and was born from the previous union with Sarcina. Christmas 2021 will pass pregnant in the eighth month, and with a big problem to manage.

GF Vip, the former competitor speaks: “I have three lives to protect”

Talking to his fans about social media, the former competitor of the GF Vip Clizia Incorvaia explained that her daughter is ill. Through tests it was in fact found the positivity to Covid, and this makes things very difficult to manage. She is pregnant in the eighth month, and is checking in these hours if she too has contracted the virus.

She explained that she only took the first dose, and that she put off the second when she found out she was pregnant. However, she hopes to be able to do the second one now, even if it is in the eighth month, because in this way she feels more confident that she can fight Covid. The web immediately showed her solidarity: she was one of the first to write to her Adriana Volpe.

here is the message published by Clizia Incorvaia on Instagram: