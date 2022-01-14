GF Vip, yet another confrontation between Delia and Alex: “You have to win me back”

During the thirty-fourth episode of the GF Vip there was yet another confrontation between Delia and Alex. Here’s what happened.

Alfonso Signorini was back on the air on Friday 14 January with the 34th episode of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. A particularly awaited episode, during which we witnessed yet another confrontation between Delia and Alex. Here’s what happened.

Delia Duran new competitor of Big Brother Vip

During the thirty-fourth episode of Big Brother Vip he officially made his entrance into the most spied house in Italy Delia Duran. But first he talked about his relationship with Alex Belli. In particular, the conductor asked: “Do you enter the Big Brother House with your head alone?“.

The actress at that point stated: “It’s not like I ended this relationship that has lasted for three years, but I talked to Alex and since he didn’t understand everything I suffered, let’s take a break, I decided to take this time for myself, to reflect.

The only thing I say is if you want to recover this relationship you have to win me back, I want the facts “.

Delia Duran, the words of Alex Belli

For his part, Alex Belli decided to give Delia some advice, so much so that he said: “be yourself, live, play, fight for who we are and for who you are“.

Then add: “The woman I met returns“. While Adriana Volpe, meanwhile, commented: “Land wants to receive attention from you “.

Delia Duran, the confrontation with Soleil

Later we witnessed the meeting with Soleil. For the occasion, Delia declared: “I’m not here to go against you, but I’m here to talk, to understand, I’m here, we’ll have time to talk, I want to know everyone“. Soleil added: “Welcome, but I have no interest.

Alex and I have always been consistent “.