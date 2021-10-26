GFVip, Soleil and friendship with the Kardashians: “They came to his parties”

The unexpected is making a splash friendship between Soleil, del Big Brother Vip, and the sisters Kardashian. On the web fans can’t believe their ears, but the revelation and anecdotes came from an authoritative source: gieffina’s mother. It all emerged during the GF Vip Party conducted by Giulia Salemi. The Italian-Persian influencer reacted in surprise.

Soleil and the Kardashians

Wendy Kay, Soleil’s mother, guest of Giulia Salemi And Gaia Zorzi at the GF Vip Party sparked social media users when he admitted he knew the Kardashians. It all started because Giulia Salemi confessed that her dream is to go to America to meet her “American sisters, the Kardashians“.

Soleil and the Kardashians

“The Kardashians live near me! I have them all close to home, they all live ten minutes from my house. I see them normally. I’m sure Soleil told you that the last two, Kendall and Kylie, who are your age, came to Soleil’s parties at home. Didn’t he ever tell you? If there are any photos? I should ask Soleil or his friends, but the Kardashians were very different at the time, the same eyes but different lips! “.

