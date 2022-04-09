GGG vs Murata: schedule and where to WATCH the Gennady Golovkin fight

Midtime Editorial

the time has come for Gennady Golovkin. the fighter of Kazakhstan it faces this saturday april 9 to nippon Ryouta Muratain a contest in which the unification of the IBF and WBA titles in Saitama, Japan.

The fight for the Kazakh is the step prior to facing the Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the next month of September, although for this he will have to give an account to the Japanese, in a contest that does not look easy for GGG especially that will be fighting as ‘away’.

To the fight this Saturday, Golovkin arrives with 40 years of age, situation to which it subtracts importance and on the contrary focuses on putting up a good fightespecially since it is a battle that has been postponed for several months for coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, GGG He ruled out feeling any kind of concern for the judges, so he prefers to focus on his work above the ring: “Honestly I don’t think I have any worries. And no matter what the decision is, it won’t teach me anything new, I’d say. I don’t have my mind set on that. I wouldn’t say I care (the judges)”, he told BoxingScene.

When and how to see fight between Golovkin and Murata?

Headquarters: Saitama, Japan

Time: Argentina, Chile and Uruguay can be seen from 7:30, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru from 5:30, while in the United States from 6:30 Eastern, 3:30 Pacific and 4 :30 Center

Transmission: DAZN platform

