GH100, NVIDIA’s future GPU Hopper could be monolithic and touch 1000mm2

Just yesterday we were talking about Hopper, which is what is assumed to be the code name of the next generation of NVIDIA GPU destined to accelerators for the HPC world, due to a legal dispute over the registration of the trademark.

We’d like to talk about Hopper in terms of technical specifications and power, which could happen in the near future if NVIDIA announces it at the GTC during the March 22 keynote. It is more a hope than a certainty, but in the meantime it arrives a new indiscretion that seems to mix up the cards a bit.

GH100 has a huge single die of slightly less than 1000mm². – kopite7kimi (@ kopite7kimi) January 29, 2022

Until a few hours ago Hopper it was painted as a Multi-Chip Module (MCM) project, that is “with more die on the package, along the lines of what was seen at AMD with the Instinct accelerators of the 200 series. The Hopper GPU should be coupled with the latest generation HBM memory (HBM2E or HBM3) thanks to the CoWoS packaging technology (chip -on-wafer-on-substrate) of TSMC “.

However, the latest rumors report that Hopper will continue to be a monolithic GPU. Two rather knowledgeable leakers, Kopite7kimi and Greymon55, say it, as always on Twitter. “GH100 has a huge single die of just under 1000mm2“, affirms the first, while the second replying to Hassan Mujtaba of Wccftech, reiterates that”GH100 is not MCM, it is still monolithic“.

A small twist (at least for us hardware enthusiasts) that we considered NVIDIA’s leap towards an MCM project for consolidated. Obviously this is an indiscretion, therefore to be taken with pliers, but the two leakers are quite reliable. With “almost 1000 mm2” GH100 would arguably become the largest monolithic GPU ever created, exceeding the 826mm2 of NVIDIA’s current GA100.

Although designing a monolithic GPU or MCM is always and in any case complex, making a monolithic chip of this size poses considerable challenges for NVIDIA, as well as for the production partner TSMC who should package it with the 5 nanometer production process. Challenges involving operation, interconnections with HBM memory and the rest of the components, as well as throughput.

All that remains is to wait for new leaks or official information: certainly after AMD’s shot forward with MI250X, NVIDIA will want to respond in kind to defend its position at the top of the HPC sector, without forgetting that Intel is also arriving in the sector with Ponte Vecchio .