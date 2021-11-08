Ghali against Salvini in the derby at San Siro. The League: “Insults and raving accusations”

The League defends its leader with a note: “Insults and raving accusations on immigration by the rapper, Milan apologized to Matteo”

A fight that lasted about a minute, in which insults flew. And a bit of confusion in the VIP stands, before stewards and policemen brought calm. At the goal of Milan’s equalizer in the derby with Inter, at the Meazza, rapper Ghali stood up and began to rant at Matteo Salvini, who was also a Rossoneri fan, sitting at a distance of a few meters. According to the reconstructions that emerged, the reason would be this: Ghali – thinking that the goal was from Tomori, instead of an own goal from De Vrij – would not have liked Salvini’s exultation. And he would have shouted phrases referring to Tomori’s skin color and Salvini’s political ideas on immigration of foreigners to Italy. No particular reaction from the leader of the League, who preferred not to fuel the clash. In the stands there was also the Milan director Paolo Maldini, who asked the security officers to intervene to restore calm as soon as possible.

The note from the League – The League has released a note on what happened to the leader of the party: “Matteo Salvini was verbally attacked by Ghali during the first half of Milan-Inter last night – we read -. The leader of the League was in the stands with his son. and immediately after the equalizer the rapper approached him in an evident state of agitation. bewilderment of the other spectators. The Rossoneri club apologized to Salvini, who at the time had neither recognized Ghali nor understood the reasons for his alteration. “

The previous – It remains to be seen whether Ghali will want to reply and give his version of events. The rages with Salvini, to tell the truth, did not start last night. “Salvini says that those who arrived with the rubber ‘/ Cannot stay .it, but stay .com. / At the Milan match I was in the stands with people / There was a fascist politician who smelled the environment”, sang in 2019 the rapper in the remix of a Stormzy song, in a scene set right at the stadium. On that occasion Salvini replied: “He insults me but I don’t mind his music, is it serious?”.

