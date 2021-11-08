Ghali, outburst against Salvini at the Milan derby

The derby of the Madonnina yesterday, Sunday 7 November, which saw Milan and Inter take the field, was very hot. No, we are not talking about the final result of the match, which ended with a draw for the two teams, but of Ghali and the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini.

Two people who hardly have any points in common, with one exception: they both support Milan. For this reason, last night, both of them were at the San Siro stadium to support their favorite team. In the 17th minute, with the goal from Fikayo Tomori, later reported as an own goal by Stefan De Vrij, the spirits were decidedly heated.

To tell what happened, after the video circulated in these hours, in which nothing is heard due to the noises of the stadium, is Dagospia. “I was sitting behind Ghali. At our goal, he jumped up to cheer and almost immediately shouted at Salvini: “Buffoon, what the fuck are you exulting? He scored a n *** o. A n *** or like me, like many and many of those you kill at sea! Shame on you“. (It is not a verbatim, but the meaning and the substance are those) ».

The leader of the League remained seated, without reacting to the words of the singer. Security would then come to try to contain the situation. Paolo Maldini, who tried to reassure Ghali, also intervened.