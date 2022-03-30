Ghana enters Qatar 2022 and Nigerian fans cause chaos

Midtime Editorial

An authentic chaos was the one that generated the Nigerian elimination for him Qatar World Cup 2022after they tied this Tuesday against the representative of Ghana (1-1).

And it is that once hissing decreed the end of the game with 1-1 on the board that gave Ghana the pass to the World Cup, Nigerian fans began to invade the pitch of the Abuja National Stadium.

In addition, some fans started throwing smoke bombs to the field, while others jumped over the bars to enter the field to do excesses; meanwhile, the security elements tried to contain the rioters.

Chaos in Nigeria after their selection was left out against Ghana for an away goal. They drew 0-0 in the first leg and 1-1 in the second leg. pic.twitter.com/y44xlLFT4D – Luis Fridman (@ hombredelfrid) March 29, 2022

And it is that the Nigerians were forced to win after drawing 0-0 in the first leg, but Not even with the support of their people could theythe one that even at the end of the duel ended up being reversed due to the failure of not going to the fair.

Until now It is unknown if the situation resulted in arrests or injuries due to the incidentalthough it will be in the next few hours when the balance left by the acts in the Abuja National Stadium.

The Ghanaians achieve their fourth participation in the world Cupafter being present in 2006, 2014 and especially in 2010, an event in which they reached the quarterfinals, being eliminated by Uruguay (1-1, 4-2 on penalties).