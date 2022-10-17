Ghana – Jojo Wallocott: “Playing against Cristiano Ronaldo is a dream come true”

Charlton Athletic FC goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott says playing against Ronaldo and representing Ghana at the World Cup is a dream come true.

The 26-year-old played a vital role in Ghana’s journey to World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars after failing to secure a place in the last edition in 2018 in Russia, beat Nigeria in a home-and-away game last March.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV, Wollacott said: “Yeh Yeh, it’s obviously a great team, a great country, great players. I’m sure we’ll wipe out our preparations for the games. The magnitude of Ronaldo is the face of football ever known and recognized as people say, so the opportunity to play against them will be fantastic. The most important thing is to represent Ghana at the World Cup, that’s the ultimate goal and it’s a dream come true for me, so hopefully when we get there we can achieve as much success as possible,”

Ghana are in Group H along with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.