Ghana, the 30 preselected for the Africa Cup of Nations. But Roma striker Felix could say no

The technical commissioner of the Ghana Milovan Rajevac has released a list of 30 pre-called for the Africa Cup of Nations. Two players will have to be eliminated from the list and one of these could be the only player who plays in Serie A, that is the young striker of the Rome Felix Afena Gyan.
The agents of the 19-year-old striker – writes ‘Ghanaweb’ – want him to renounce the invitation to continue his growth at the club level. Felix Afena Gyan also refused the call-up on the occasion of the last matches valid for the qualifying for the World Cup and the coach Rajevac explained that he hopes, this time, for a positive response from the boy.

Goalkeepers – Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen).

Defenders – Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes).

Midfielders – Baba Iddrissu (Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United) , Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot).

External – Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk).

Forwards – Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor).

