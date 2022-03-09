Complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and involvement of the Court of the Sick for the case of David, the 30-year-old dying Ghanaian, attended the soup kitchen but for which Caritas, volunteers and dioceses ask for assistance in the hospital. After yet another hospitalization in the emergency room David was, as Don Vitaliano Della Sala explains, deputy director of the diocesan Caritas of Avellino, abandoned in front of the dormitory of the soup kitchen Don Antonio Forte. “The case of this man who is increasingly invisible for those who administer, for the health system, for hospitals is really disheartening – explains Don Vitaliano -. On Monday they took him back to the Mensa Dei Poveri, despite his clinical picture. In short, we, who are not doctors or nurses, are forced to assist a person who is getting worse and worse. David no longer eats, can’t stand up, he’s sick. We are having a hard time cleaning it and we are desperately trying to make it feel better. But we are not healthcare and we are really angry at the neglect of the healthcare system which continues to ignore it ”. David calls for treatment in the hospital and asks for help. He is currently housed in a room in the Caritas Valley dormitory, but specific care is needed. He no longer eats and cannot stand up. “I repeat – explains Don Vitaliano -: we are not doctors and those in duty must intervene immediately”.

Meanwhile, the need in the city is growing. More and more people refer to the Don Antonio Forte canteen and to the Babele center to seek support and help. Not only the Ukraine emergency in the city, explains the parish priest of Capocastello who recalls how the need is increasing even among many citizens who suddenly find themselves poor. “I don’t want to think that David is not being assisted because he has black skin-thunders Don Vitaliano-. I don’t want to think that now only people fleeing the war are being assisted, ignoring the sufferings and needs that continue to emerge in our community ”. “The abandonment of David, like a package by health workers is very serious. It seems that the social services are aware of the situation but it is not known what they are doing and what is being done to create a concrete assistance service and management of socio-health issues. We sincerely hope that action is taken in time and that we will not have to cry yet another victim of negligence, superficiality, on the part of the health and political institutions of the city. Reminding everyone that the right to health must be guaranteed to anyone. “So the young Communists and Communists in a press release.