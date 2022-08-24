Gharbi talks about Tik Tok, Mbappé, Messi and his friend Presnel Kimpembe

Ismaël Gharbi, 18-year-old striker from Paris Saint-Germain, took part in the Q&A game on the tik tok from Parisian. He notably mentioned the biggest lodger in the group, who motivates the troops, and Lionel Messi.

Last week, Ismaël Gharbi played the locker room interview game with us. The biggest lodger? "Kylian Mbappe" #PSG

Gharbi “a dream come true”

Where did you grow up Ishmael?

In the 19th district, in Danube.

Where did you start playing football?

In the 20th arrondissement, Dejerine stadium. I started in a club at 6 years old.

How did you feel when you arrived at PSG?

It’s already a dream, a dream come true.

Gharbi “Presnel Kimpembe, I have a special relationship with him”

Who’s your best mate in the locker room?

Presnel Kimpembe, I have a special relationship with him. He is the same with all young people, but we will say that I am a bit special.

Your pair of crampons?

The X Speedportal, without laces.

What do you listen to before a game?

I let the DJs do it, Presnel, he’s the one with the slap. They are also not bad with the sounds “reggaeton”, that atmosphere.

Gharbi “Kylian, very big lodger”

Who sleeps the most in training?

Kylian, very big lodger.

Who motivates the troops?

Already, Marqui, captain, after Sergio, Presnel.

Gharbi “There is no need to learn, we just need to watch it”

How did you react to the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG?

Frankly, I think it was a shock to everyone. I think, even today, when I see him with the PSG shirt, it’s a little weird. You don’t need to learn, you just need to watch it.

Have you ever put a little bridge on her?

No, no, no (laughs)







