“Ghedini did not vote”, as it went with Berlusconi – Libero Quotidiano





Vittorio Sgarbi, guest of The Air that Pulls in on from on La7 and conducted by Myrta Merlino, he reconstructs the whole Quirinale affair from the side of the center right starting from the famous squirrel hunt with Silvio Berlusconi: “I had proposed Draghi to the center right from the beginning, then with the call of Berlusconi I made a operation of unityThe center-right had to play Draghi with Berlusconi as director “, reveals the deputy.

Sgarbi finally reveals the background on Berlusconi’s resignation: “Nobody could guarantee him the votes, the center-right had to vote compactly Draghi to win. The best way to win was to say Draghi’s name from the beginning and make him become just as indicated by the center-right. . It would have been impossible for the Democratic Party not to follow this line and then maybe the Five Stars would have joined too ”, explained Sgarbi.





Sgarbi also talks about Berlusconi’s role in Al Colle’s face and his first idea of ​​running for office and then retiring for the Quirinale: “The reasons that led him to renounce go from personal conflict, physical conditions, prejudices to the idea that Draghi was better than him, but I didn’t understand the move of not indicating him, he would have forced the others to follow him “he concludes