Ghibli Fest: Hayao Miyazaki’s work arrives at Cinemark

Starting next October 27, and in an exclusive collaboration with the distributor Cinetopia, Cinemark will add to its Ghibli Fest programming, initiative that will include some of the most iconic titles of the famous Studio Ghibli, among them princess mononoke, Spirited Away Y My Neighbor Totoro.

The cycle, presented by Cinemark No Sekai (the space dedicated to anime in the multi-screen chain), and which is completed Ponyo Y Howl’s Moving Castlewill run until the first week of February, and will become an unprecedented instance for the Chilean public, because for the first time you will be able to enjoy on the big screen, in the form of a festival, some of the most acclaimed works of the animation studio founded in June 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki.

Since it began operating nearly four decades ago, the animation house, commanded until today by a fireproof Miyazaki and who refuses to retirehas conquered the world for a thematic range charged with magic, and with characters -mainly heroines- who become unforgettable, those who participate in stories that unfold around nature and its care, human and family relationships, and love.

His productions are characterized by the use of traditional animation techniques, a decision that, added to vivid and colorful palettestranslates into a warm and nostalgic aesthetic style that perfectly complements each narration, which in turn has been almost entirely set to music by the captivating melodies composed by Joe Hisaishi.

The prestige of the studio, which carries Totoro in its official image, has led them to awards such as the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2003 for Spirited Awayand their influence has led them to jump the ocean to land in countries like the United States, where some of the actors who have lent their voices for the respective dubbing are stars such as Patrick Stewart, Anne Hathaway, Elle Fanning, Liam Neeson and Matt Damon.

Honoring the trajectory and tradition of the studio, the festival will also feature an official poster illustrated exclusively for the occasion by Chilean artist María Ignacia Álvarez, alias Minibandai (on Instagram @Minibandai).

Ghibli Fest performances will be available at Cinemark complexes located in Mallplaza Vespucio, Mallplaza Oeste, Portal Ñuñoa and Alto Las Condes, in the case of Santiago, while in regions they will be scheduled in Mallplaza Arica, Mallplaza Iquique, Mallplaza La Serena, Espacio Urbano (Viña del Mar), Open Rancagua, Mallplaza BioBío Viewpoint (Concepción), Mallplaza El Trébol (Talcahuano) and Portal Osorno.

Tickets will be available at a later date at cinemark.cl and at ticket offices, and their pre-sale will be announced through the official Cinemark channels.