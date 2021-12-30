Ghislaine’s 3 lives before the fall- Corriere.it

from Matteo Persivale

In 1991, at the age of 30, after the death of her father, she moved to New York for a turning point. Here the meeting with Epstein opens a new chapter in his existence. Up to find himself convicted of multiple convictions for sexual offenses

Tall, beautiful and rich, heir to a great fortune of dubious origins, brilliant Oxford student, polyglot with three passports, now multi-convicted for an impressive series of sex offenses (there may be more similar proceedings on the way). Ghislaine Maxwell, just turned 60 in prison on Christmas Day, in prison destined to remain for a long time, the last strange chapter of his very strange life.

Jewish dad (Robert Maxwell, charismatic self-made man publishing and finance with much discussed ties with intelligence), mother Huguenot, entry by birth and wealth into the narrowest and most influential circles of the United Kingdom, 80s London nightclub queen, single friend of Chelsea’s Sloane Ranger looking for rich husbands, Ghislaine works for Pap Robert until his death, under mysterious circumstances, in 1991 (drowned not far from his yacht named Lady Ghislaine in honor of his favorite daughter), alleged suicide which she always considers, at least in public in the rare interviews, a murder. So in 1991, at the age of thirty, Ghislaine Maxwell’s first life ends, with the death of her father and the flight – on the Concorde, noblesse oblige – which takes her to New York, her new home.

In New York she meets the second man of her life, after her father. Those who are interested in psychology or have simply read the Greek classics cannot fail to notice that Ghislaine Maxwell chooses, among a thousand men, a charismatic self-made man of finance with much discussed ties to intelligence, Jeffrey Epstein who in a few years from substitute math in a luxury high school in Manhattan (even without a degree, one of the many mysteries) becomes a luxury financier and super-consultant to an excellent and abundant list of billionaires.

The Epstein-Maxwell couple immediately became famous: they frequent the rich (Bill Gates, Trump), the nobles (Prince Andrew), the powerful (Bill Clinton), the intellectuals, the great jurists. Very paparazzi, little inclined to interviews.

In the images you always have a slightly Leonardo half-smile, enigmatic out of habit considering that working for Pap Maxwell required absolute discretion also to make a slalom among the scandals (the pension funds of employees vanished into thin air for example). The Epstein-Maxwell love story ends at some point, but she continues to work for him with unclear duties (as Epstein’s relations with many circles are unclear) but for sure, the trial truth tells us, she also acts as a girl finder for Epstein’s numerous homes – the big building in the Upper East Side of New York with the mythical sidewalk heated even in winter, the Palm Beach villa where according to the testimonies of the staff everything happened, that of sixth arrondissement in Paris, the Maxi residence in the Virgin Islands at Little St. James. Ghislaine invaluable professional collaborator, beyond the personal relationship, because he knows how to move in very different worlds, finance and what was once called the jet-set, confident in his ways, the English accent from luxury school (to Americans it is very impressive) so different from that of Jeff born and raised in Brooklyn (which compared to Oxford and the Maxwell yacht is in another galaxy). She is the billionaire’s ambassador, and remains so in 2005 when Epstein receives a grotesque 13-month sentence in Florida for abuse of 36 girls (making use of such loose prison conditions, thanks to work permits and the benevolence of the guards, that no one is still able to actually document how many nights Epstein spent in prison).

Since 2006 Maxwell has continued to work for him, but it is difficult to see them in public together: these are the years of the patient reconstruction – or rather, of the attempt at reconstruction – of contacts with former friends.

But since 2015 Ghislaine has disappeared from public events, committed to managing the cases with her lawyers (Virginia Giuffre v. Maxwell of 2015, Sarah Ransome v. Epstein and Maxwell of 2017, and others will follow) who present the bill, initially only in civil proceedings because in the US there is no mandatory prosecution as we do here. , massages and private parties of the 90s. Decades of impunity come to an end: maybe the world (a little) changed, maybe someone who protected them from above has stopped doing it. Hard to say. He falls first, arrested in the summer of 2019 as soon as he got off the plane that takes him back to New York from Paris (gigantic mistake of his lawyers) e found dead in his cell on 10 August, officially suicide by hanging of America’s most famous prisoner, but the scandalous neglect of the jailers and the providential lack of video images will never cease to fuel alternative theories.

A few days later yet another surreal moment: Maxwell is photographed in a Los Angeles diner, while reading The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives, an essay on secret agents that further feeds all the bad things that many thought for decades about his father and his former partner (maybe it was just an unfortunate choice , in short). In 2021 it’s up to her. The trial, the sentence, and other troubles appear on the horizon. Hemingway wrote: How did you go bankrupt? ” In two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.