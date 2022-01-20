Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC? Check a release date, but there are many doubts – Nerd4.life

Ghost of Tsushima would be about to get up PC, at least according to the official page of the game opened by the Instant Gaming store, which also includes the alleged one release date: February 8, 2022. How many chances are there that it’s true?

Now, that Sony has opened up to the PC is now an established truth, so much so that a few days ago we were able to enjoy the excellent God of War port. So, knowing of the arrival of a major title like Ghost of Tsushima on the platform would not really surprise anyone.

That said, February 8 is really just a few days away and we don’t think Sony would port such a major title with virtually no communication, unless they want to try an unlikely surprise move. There is also to say that Instant Gaming is known to open fake pages for unannounced games, such as done with the PC version of Bloodborne. So, again this could be a shop way to get some attention.

To support this thesis there are some elements visible on the page that refer to the console versions. For example, the images are those of the PS4 version, as well as the description, which does not contain any specific features of the PC version.