Ghost Recon Frontline disappoints everyone: “But it’s the copy of Warzone!”

Ghost Recon Frontline is at the center of a real tornado in these hours, with many gamers who are not at all satisfied with what they have seen.

It’s been a while now since Ghost Recon Frontline was officially announced, a new free-to-play title developed by Ubisoft, which wants to try in every way to re-launch one of the longest-running series in the history of video games. After so many highly appreciated titles and far from memorable products that have followed one another in recent years, now the situation linked to this famous IP is particularly complex.

Ghost Recon now appears an alienating product, which fails to conquer the huge mass of gamers who prefer Warzone, and in an attempt to grab this audience the slice of historical players is alienated who appreciated the more tactical and reflective peculiarities of the title. In the meantime, however, the leaders of Ubisoft have decided to package an entire free-to-play title, based on the Call of Duty Warzone model. That is Ghost Recon Frontline.

Ghost Recon Frontline feels like a Warzone season

The title was made available as beta for a very small number of gamers, who could literally get their hands on the title. Obviously we are talking about a very primitive version of the game, which is very far from what the final product will be. The video went online and, as it often does, went viral. And not for the reason the developers of Ubisoft. The title appears to be practically a copy of Warzone through and through. The weapons, the overall feeling, some elements of the HUD. And maybe our map domination tips apply to this title as well.

Read also -> Xbox Game Pass changes the rules: news on increases and refunds

At this point one wonders if Ubisoft will really be able to publish Ghost Recon Frontline, since it could mean waging war on Activision. There are small ones sections of the game and some animations that look like Warzone’s carbon copy and that certainly could not go unnoticed in the eyes of users. And obviously become a topic of discussion in the courts. A topic that is infuriating everyone like this cheater that has been blocked in live.

Read also -> Gameplay of the canceled Star Wars 1313, there was Boba Fett – VIDEO

For now Ubisoft has not yet expressed itself, below we link the video in question, hoping that it will not be censored.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMWBHJjrv_g