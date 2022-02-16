Ghost Rider (2007) with Nicolas Cage

Ghost Rider is a 2007 American cinecomic based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film was written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, previously the director of Dare devil in 2003, with Ben Affleck. The main characters were played by Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes, Wes Bentley, Sam Elliott, Donal Logue, Matt Long and Peter Fonda. In 2012, a sequel was produced entitled Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance)with Nicholas Cage reprising his role.

Marvel began development of the Ghost Rider as early as 1992, discussing with potential producers to sell the rights to. David S. Goyer developed a script and in May 2000 and Marvel announced a deal with Crystal Sky Entertainment, to shoot the film with actor Jon Voight as producer. Production was scheduled to begin in early 2001, on a $ 75 million budget, and Johnny Depp was interested in the lead role. The following August, Dimension Films joined Crystal Sky to co-finance the film, directed by Stephen Norrington and producing Avi Arad, who contacted Eric Bana but was cast in the Hulk.

In June 2001, Ghost Rider fan Nicolas Cage entered negotiations for the lead role. After a series of further vicissitudes, in May 2002 Columbia Pictures attempted to acquire the rights to Ghost Rider, after their success achieved by Spider-Man, commissioning Shane Salerno to rewrite Goyer’s screenplay. In April 2003, Columbia Pictures hires director Mark Steven Johnson, rewriting the Salerno script. Johnson revealed that the original draft featured the Scarecrow character as the main villain, but the studio convinced him to change him to Blackheart, to prevent audiences from confusing him with the DC Comics character of the same name.

After further delays, on February 14, 2005, filming finally began in Australia, at the Melbourne Docklands film studios. Filming ended in June 2005, with release scheduled for summer 2006, but some additional shots were made in Vancouver in April 2006, postponing the film’s release until February 16, 2007. Upon its release, the film it was met with negative reviews by critics, but was a box office hit, grossing $ 228.7 million worldwide, on a budget of $ 110 million.

Plot

Stunt biker Johnny Blaze discovers that his father Barton Blaze has terminal cancer, accepts a pact with Mephistopheles, donating his soul for his father’s health. The devil deceives him and his father dies in a motorcycle accident during a show. Johnny leaves everything, his city, his friends and his girlfriend Roxanne. Many years later, Johnny Blaze has become a famous stunt biker and meets Roxanne, now a TV journalist, again. However, Mephistopheles proposes to Johnny to terminate his contract if he becomes the “Ghost Rider”, the bounty hunter of the Devil …