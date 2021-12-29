Ghost Rider, one of the most desired stars for the part excites the fans. And it’s not Keanu Reeves! [FOTO]

Warm days for one of the long-awaited characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: there are many rumors circulating around Ghost Rider, away from the big screen since 2012. Not only are there now rumors that he could make his debut as early as 2022 in one of the most anticipated MCU films, but now the hopes of fans are all focused on two actors: Keanu Reeves And Norman Reedus.

On the first there were various speculations: the star of Matrix has in fact revealed that he had spoken with Kevin Feige to see if there was a suitable role for him in the Marvel universe and what better part of it Johnny Blaze? According to a recent rumor, it’s possible that the burning skull may already appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruited from none other than from Blade.

However, his is not the only name in the notebook of fans’ dreams: if we talk about tough guys with a leather jacket and a motorcycle, the perfect actor for the part could also be Norman Reedus, or Daryl Dixon in the series. The Walking Dead. In the last few hours, the actor has not hidden himself and has exalted the fans by sharing a fan art that sees him in the role of Ghost Rider.

A third actor has revived the character in these hours: Gabriel Luna, interpreter of the fifth version of the Marvel character named Robbie Reyes in the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD. He posted on Twitter a BossLogic fan art with the hashtag “get ready so you don’t have to prepare“. Are you hoping to return to the part too?

Whatever the future may be, fans are now hoping this is the prelude to seeing on screen soon The Sons of Midnight, a group of which Ghost Rider, Blade, Moon Knight and who knows maybe also Morbius.

What do you think? Who would you like to see in the part between Keanu Reeves, Norman Reedus and Gabriel Luna? Let us know in the comments.

