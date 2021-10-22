News

Ghost Rider: the co-creator talks about Marvel | Cinema

Although some cartoonists have been approached by the upper echelons of Marvel and Disney for advice on past creations, Roy Thomas can’t say the same for yours Ghost Rider.

You should ask Marvel why they did this in the case of Secret Wars and not Ghost Rider as they neither consulted nor gave me money for that character, as far as I know.Admitted the co-creator of the character brought to the cinema before by Nicolas Cage and then from Gabriel Luna in Agents of SHIELD

The reference is to the news a few months ago that Marvel Studios would be interested in bringing to the screen Secret Wars, the 12-part comic miniseries published by Marvel Comics between 1984 and 1985. To give some clues about it was Jim Shooter, screenwriter of the miniseries that was later drawn by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton, who had explained that he had been contacted by someone from the company who had asked him to write an adaptation of a novel by Secret Wars in view of a potential film.

Thomas he then added: “It would be nice to be consulted on characters we have created or co-created, but Marvel is under no obligation to do so“. The reason is that the House of Ideas holds the rights to everything that has been the result of works on commission.

You would like to see a new movie dedicated to Ghost Rider? Tell us in the comments!

Source: CB


