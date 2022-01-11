It has been more than 13 years since the release of the film Ghost Rider interpreted by Nicolas Cage and there are some curiosities that you may not yet know about. Did you know that the skull we saw in the film was based on Nicolas Cage himself? Let’s find out more details about it together.

Ghost Rider and the skull based on Nicolas Cage

Ghost Rider certainly needs few introductions as it boasts a high number of fans around the world. But are you sure you know everything about the 2007 film starring Nicolas Cage?

CGI played a massive role throughout the film, and audiences have been scrutinizing aspects of Johnny Blaze’s portrayal for years, but few were aware that the character’s skull was the actor’s actual skull.

Animation World Network

And how was all this possible? The fiery skull we saw in the film sequences is based on a series of accurate X-ray scans of Nicolas Cage’s skull. The actor reportedly had his whole body scanned all over his body. Animation World Network’s Alan Bielik reported that an entire 3-D scan of Nicolas Cage was superimposed on his actual performance.

In this way they were able to better match the movements of Ghost Rider to those of the actor, thus obtaining the best visual result ever.

Finally, more specifically, according to Screen Rant it took a few hours to scan the entire body of Nicolas Cage, but it was the only way to have a full virtual version of him.

And you, have you seen Ghost Rider with Nicolas Cage? Did you notice a certain similarity between the character and the actor?