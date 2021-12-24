Ghostbusters, box set without the female version. Paul Feig doesn’t fit

The new box set dedicated to the saga of Ghostbusters omits the 2016 reboot, the one directed by Paul Feig starring the unreleased Ghostbusters women, played by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

It’s called “Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection” and it’s a new Blu-ray collection recently made available for pre-order on Walmart (available for purchase starting February 1, 2022). But it has sparked a lot of controversy for what it doesn’t include: the chapter in which female performers wore the iconic suits.

The new collection would therefore appear to include the film Ghostbusters 1984, a reprint of the book Making Ghostbusters 1985 by Don Shay (which details the production of that original film, complete with notes accompanying the script, and is described by Patreon Ghostbusters News as a “very rare holy grail” for collectors), the sequel Ghostbusters 2 from 1989, Ghostbusters: Afterlife of 2021 and what appear to be two bonus content discs.

The box winks at a themed design – it looks like a pack of protons.

In short, at first glance this Ultimate Collection comes as a package Ghostbusters quite complete, which is sold for 145 dollars.

But when it catches the eye that there is something missing, and how if there is something, and we realize the maddening forgetfulness of the only act of the epic in which it was the fair sex who wore the iconic overalls , if you are a woman it is likely that the “Ultimate Collection” you decide to put it back down.

Poor Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones (and Chris Hemsworth, too) aren’t part of the big Ghostbusters family. But why does the 2016 reboot not flow into the package?

Paul Feig seems to be optimistic, in the sense that he is convinced that there is an error at the base, not the conscious stance of wanting to omit that film.

“I know it must be a mistake,” he tweeted to Sony Pictures, after reading the news on SlashFilm.

In his tweet he also points out that the film has its fans, boasts cameos from the original crew and won the Kids’ Choice Award for Best Picture in 2017. “So, I guess this was just an oversight.”

For now Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has not yet made any official statement about it but we too, like Paul Feig, trust in the oversight and not in the choice.

Although the director wanted to remember how his film was well received by critics and audiences, in reality there was no need to do it: the film by Ghostbusters 2016 must be part of a complete box set dedicated to the saga. Point. Even if it was a crazy flop (which, as we know, it still didn’t).

Today, more than ever, it must re-enter, because it is the only film in which an all-female cast has been allowed to interpret roles that since the 1980s were aimed only at male performers.

Thanks to the reboot in “pink” sauce (in the sense that it accepted the pink quotas for the casting), that year at Carnival and Halloween many girls were finally able to wear the legendary jumpsuit as a disguise, the one that was once reserved only for boys . So we are not just talking about a film title that can be counted as mere entertainment but about something capable of changing uses and customs. Costumes literally.