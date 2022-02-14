Ghostbusters director is dead

Movie Ghostbusters: Legacy, review – From father to son the legacy of the Ghostbusters is in the best hands

He passed away at 75 Ivan Reitmanthe director of Ghostbusters And Twins died peacefully in his sleep. His family confirmed the news in a press release and the director’s children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman released a joint statement.

Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek magic in life. We are comforted by the fact that his work as a director has brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. As we cry in private, we hope that those who have known him through his films will remember him forever.

Reitman’s big break came in 1978 as a producer of Animal House with John Belushi e National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) directed by Harold Ramis, the latter actor who along with Bill Murray, whom Reitman had directed in Meatballs (1979), and Dan Aykroyd will form the Ghostbusters for Reitman’s biggest hit, the supernatural comedy Ghostbusters (1984) which earned two Academy Award nominations: Best Original Song for Ray Parker’s “Ghostbusters” and Best Visual Effects. Ivan Reitman is also known for directing Arnold Schwarzeneggere in three comedies: “The Twins”, A cop in elementary school And Junior. Reitman also directed Robert Redford and Debra Winger in Dangerously together (1986) and Robin Williams and Billy Crystal in Two fathers too many (1997). The director had recently produced Ghostbusters: Legacythe sequel to his biggest hit directed by his sons Jason Reitman.

FILMOGRAPHY

Foxy Lady (1971)

Cannibal Girls (1973)

Meatballs (1979)

Stripes (1981)

Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters (1984)

Legal Eagles (1986)

Twins (1988)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Dave – President for a Day (Dave) (1993)

Junior (1994)

Father’s Day (1997)

Six Days Seven Nights (1998)

Evolution (2001)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Friends, Lovers and… (No Strings Attached) (2011)

Draft Day (2014)

Source: Variety