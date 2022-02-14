‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman has died

Ivan Reitman, the American director known for bringing the Ghostbusters to the screen with the first two cult chapters of the saga, is dead, Ghostbusters And Ghostbusters IIreleased in 1984 and 1989 respectively. He was 75 years old.

It was the son Jason, also a director (Juno, In the clouds) and author of the last chapter of the “family” saga released last year (i), to give the announcement: “Our family mourns the unexpected loss of a husband, a father and a grandfather who has always taught us to seek magic in life, ”says the note signed by Jason, Catherine and Caroline Reitman. “We are comforted to know that your work as a director has brought joy and laughter to so many places around the world. As we face this personal mourning, we hope that all those who have known it through the films will remember it forever ».

Born in the then Czechoslovakia and raised in Canada, Reitman cuts his teeth in comic “gyms” like the series National Lampoon and the Saturday Night Live. The first successful film is Meatballs (1979), with whom he launches his friend Bill Murray.

His comedies hit the box office boom in the 80s and 90s. After Stripes – A platoon of freaks (1981), again with Murray, arrives Ghostbustersfollowed by successes such as Twins (1988), Ghostbusters II (1989), A cop in elementary school (1990), Dave – President for a day (1993) and Junior (1994).

After a few flops in the late 90s / early 2000s (Six days seven nights, Evolution, my super ex-girlfriend) shoots his last two films: rom-com Friends, lovers and … (2011), with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher, and sports dramedy Draft Day (2014), starring Kevin Costner.

Even as a producer he signed many hits: after starting with auteur cinema (The demon under the skin by David Cronenberg), move on to titles like Beethoven (1992) and Space Jam (1996), until the recent reboot Space Jam – New Legends (2021).

In the last chapter of Ghostbusters, directed by his son Jason, the beloved protagonists of the original returned, from Bill Murray to Dan Aykroyd, up to a Sigourney Weaver cameo. It was the last and most tender way to pay homage to the original creator of the Ghostbusters.