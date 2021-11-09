Ghostbusters: Legacy, Hugh Jackman urges fans to go see the new movie in theaters

Hugh Jackman urges fans to go to the cinema to enjoy Ghostbusters: Legacy, the third film in the saga, sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II – Ghostbusters II.

Hugh Jackman he described Ghostbusters: Legacy using the word “incredible“and invited fans to go to the cinema as soon as the film hits theaters: the 53-year-old Australian actor has chosen Instagram to urge lovers of the original film to go and see the new comedy directed by Jason Reitman.

Jackman shared a video of his reaction to the film, out November 18, 2021, stating: “I recommend everyone to go see the new Ghostbusters, directed by the incredible Jason Reitman. If you love Ghostbusters and the 80s as I love them I assure you that you will be obsessed with this movie. “

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Paul Rudd in a photo from the film

The actor went on to say that he was impressed by the work of Paul Rudd, the protagonist of the film, also specifying that all the other characters are absolutely perfect: “I had high expectations and I must say they have been exceeded. I am sincere when I say it, I promise you … It is perfect from every point of view. And who will you call? You know who you will call.“

Hugh Jackman’s recommendation comes a few days after the actor aroused the interest of fans by posting a photo, also on his Instagram profile, with which he made everyone believe that he was about to fill the role of Wolverine again: “Is it me … or it looks like this guy is hurting badly? “.