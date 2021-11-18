Ghostbusters: Legacy, interview with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan

Ghostbusters: Legacy, a new photo with Finn Wolfhard

Madeleine is a typical French dessert that has become famous for In search of lost time by Marcel Proust. Since that book, madeleine has become a term that distinguishes an object, a perfume, a flavor that evokes a memory of the past in us. Ghostbusters: Legacy, the movie which opened the nineteenth edition of Alice Nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest, and is finally out in cinemas on November 18, is just that: a colossal two-hour Proustian madeleine, or, if you prefer , a continuous succession of madeleines enclosed in a film. Yes, Ghostbusters: Legacy takes us straight back to the Eighties, in the atmosphere of the first two Ghostbusters, but it’s really a legacy: Jason Reitman, the director of the film, is the son of that Ivan Reitman who directed the first two Ghostbusters. . And history also has to do with an inheritance. Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother with two children (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard), is evicted from her home and moves to a rural Oklahoma town, where her father left her.

It was somehow written in fate that Jason Reitman had to confront his paternal legacy and shoot his own Ghostbusters. “I was on the set of the original film, I was three years old, I saw Dad direct the film“Jason Reitman told us in a video link from the United States, on the occasion of the Rome Film Fest.”I saw Ghostbusters running, jumping, flying, marshmallows flying across the sky. Over the years I had been asked if I would ever make a movie like Ghostbusters. But they wanted to see the proton backpack, they wanted all of this to be brought to life, they didn’t want to see my film“. Shooting the film meant talking about it with his father, the great Ivan Reitman.”I was very nervous when I told him the idea“Jason Reitman reveals to us.”I had in mind the image of a 12-year-old with a proton backpack. When I finished telling him the story he cried. We showed the film to 3,000 fans at Comicon: my father and I were sitting next to each other, and he shone with pride“.

The twelve-year-old with a proton backpack that he imagined then came to life, and she’s wonderful. Her name is Phoebe, she is a beautifully drawn character, a little nerd who loves science, has a brilliant intelligence, and her own sense of irony. Playing her is Mckenna Grace, who this year we saw in the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. “I’ve always loved telling stories of women, Juno, Young Adult, Tully“reflects Jason Reitman.”I don’t know if I’m telling this story for my daughter or for me. But Mckenna Grace’s was one of the best performances I’ve ever had in a film of mine“.

The twelve-year-old with the proton backpack is then a tribute to Jason Reitman’s daughter, but also the idea of ​​going to reach that audience of boys who love a series like Stranger Things. If Mckenna Grace’s Phoebe looks like she came out of the Duffer Brothers series, her brother, Trevor, comes from there, since playing him is Finn Wolfhard, Mike Wheeler of Stranger Things. And many of the atmospheres are borrowed from that series: it is natural that a story from the eighties and one that recovers the magic of that cinema at some point meet. “We have the same passion for Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters that we felt when the film entered our lives“reason writer Gil Kenan.”Jason was at the forefront of the film experience. For me it was overwhelming as a viewer, Ghostbusters was my first experience on the big screen, a first for a young man just moved to Los Angeles. These stories from the eighties were suitable for exploiting this type of power: a young person is more open to magic, to the transposing power of cinema. It was about channeling this pure experience, about looking back at the Ghostbusters movies and communicating it in a whole new way. To a new audience“.

With Stranger Things the new Ghostbusters has in common the rural setting, in a small town in Oklahoma, which could be a town in Indiana. The story then moved away from New York. “We had to repat with new characters, clear the air“remembers the writer.”It had to be an epochal journey, with the proton backpack, the trap, we had to design vehicles to transport those ghosts. What makes the proton backpack important is not the city. From the moment we could bring them back to life we ​​knew that one of the elements we had to eliminate was the theater where the story takes place. New York had to take a step back“.

“We made the kind of movie that people would like to see going to the cinema, the same thing my dad and I would like to go to.“Jason Reitman explained.”We wanted to make a film that was nostalgic and took up a lot of the techniques of the eighties. We made the film with the animatronic that was used at the time, with the cameras of the past but also with computer graphics. When it came out, Ghosbusters had cutting-edge special effects“. Those techniques so vintage are not a habit, but in the film you can see them, they make it more”hot“. And the result is truly a step back in time, in search of lost time. Ghostbusters: Legacy is not just a tribute to the first films of the saga, but a celebration of all that eighties cinema that made us dream.”When Ghostbusters first came out in America I was seven“says Jason Retiman.”If you were a teenager it was fun, but for a seven year old it was a horror movie, it was scary and it was fun. Robert Zemeckis, Steven Spielberg, my father and Joe Dante did great quality entertainment. There were movies like Indiana Jones, like Back to the Future. Gil Kenan and I have two daughters the same age as Phoebe, and we wanted to make a movie for our children“. Mission accomplished. Your children will like it. And for you it will be like going in search of lost time.”