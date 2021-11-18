Ghostbusters Legacy Review: A Nostalgic Quote Catcher Revival :: Blog on Today

5 years after the much-criticized women’s revival, i Ghostbusters return to the cinema with a sequel to the original 80s saga, directed at the time by Ivan Reitman and here resurrected by his son Ivan. For the occasion, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts met on the set, all called to reinterpret the characters born in 1984, in a new chapter set in the present day that follows a single mother and her two children in a small town unknown to most, after having inherited the old paternal house of the woman. The house of Egon Spengler, historic ghost catcher …

Try to repeat what has been done with enormous success by Jurassic World, Star Wars: The Force Awakens And Halloween. In Hollywood it’s time for nostalgic sequels that know how to bring together iconic casts, bringing unforgettable characters back to life, canceling unfortunate sequels, with sprinkles of vintage melancholy that know how to be abundantly quotationist.

What works and what doesn’t

44-year-old Reitman, 4-time Oscar nominee thanks to acclaimed films such as Juno And Between the clouds, has wisely celebrated the cult directed in 1984 by his father Jason, updating the myth of the Ghostbusters without losing its brilliance and lightness, but looking almost exclusively at the love of fandom. A little ‘Ghostbusters and a little’ Goonies, in Ghostbusters: Legacy teenagers are the real protagonists of the film, with the 12 year old Phoebe misunderstood genius as her grandfather and the 15 year old rebel Trevor struck by the charm of an unknown girl of the same age, without forgetting the hilarious nerd and conspiracy Podcast. The grown-ups, that is mother Callie, who never forgave that father who suddenly disappeared without ever making himself heard, and the professor Chad, a clumsy and childish seismologist, remain on the edge of a film that looks at the teenage adventure movies signed by Steven Spielberg, struggling but to invent something really new, original.

Ghostbusters: Legacy it is in fact Ghostbusters of 1984, with even the same evil entity, Gozer the Gozerian, Sumerian deity of 6000 BC here ready to return to Earth and to find his two worshipers Zuul the Guard of the Gate and Vinz Clortho the Master of Keys. This is because Ivo Shandor, head of a Gozer-devoted sect that built the Manhattan skyscraper 37 years ago at the center of an otherworldly portal, also built the small Arkansas town where Dr. Egon Spengler spent the last decades of his existence in total solitude. But not because he was crazy …

The nostalgia effect

Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan, screenwriters of this revival, slavishly follow the pattern in 1984 traced by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, authors of the original film, constantly paying homage to the latter, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 69. In doing so they sowed an inhuman amount of props and jokes deliberately from the 80s cult, looking at that fandom that has worshiped Ghostbusters for almost 40 years. We therefore find not only Slimer, aged and increasingly hungry, but even the Marshmallow Advertising Man, here in a reduced version and only apparently adorable, in perfect style Pyramid of Fear, another 1980s cult produced by Spielberg. Imagining a new Ghostbusters with kids as protagonists was apparently a gamble, but the two screenwriters have given shape to a mature mother / child relationship and to a pair of “nerds” that work splendidly, stealing the show from the more famous Finn Wolfhard, the face of Stranger Things.

Entirely dedicated to Harold Remis, who magically comes back to life at the end thanks to the CG (thrilling the faint of heart), Ghostbusters: Legacy entertains and entertains by playing easy on the memories of past glories never forgotten, playing it safe with brilliant jokes, special effects and nostalgic winks at what frighteningly worked just under 40 years ago. Linking two films so chronologically distant was anything but simple, but Reitman and Kenan, with all the limitations and quotation excesses of the case, managed to restore breath to a franchise that was thought to be dead and buried. Judging from what we see at the end of all the credits, in fact, we are only at the first new chapter of a resurrected and potentially very rich saga.

Rating: 6.5