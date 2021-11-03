‘Ghostbusters: Legacy’ The new chapter of Jason Reitman

Ghostbusters: Legacy thel international trailer of the film by Jason Reitman.

Presented to Alice in the city, the film is the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters saga.

A brave and fun attempt to breathe new life into the Ghostbusters

What do we know



Arriving in a small town, a single mother and her two children begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by their grandfather.

The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan. In the cast Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts And Carrie Coon.



Ghostbusters: Legacy, of which the trailer is available, is directed by Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman, is the son of Ivan Reitman now producer of the film, and in the past, director of the other two historic films.

Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Reitman is known for films such as Juno -which launched Elliot Page-, Tully And Between the clouds, just to name a few.

His debut was in 1998 with the short film Operation, which was followed by others which he always directed and wrote. In 2005 comes the first film, Thank You for Smoking starring Aaron Eckhart. Already in this feature film you can see the characteristics that will make him famous, namely the ability of writing and the excellent ability with which he directs his actors. In fact, throughout his career Reitman he directed actors such as Clooney, Theron, Page And Hugh Jackman, making them achieve great critical acclaim.

In 2006 he began his partnership with the screenwriter Diablo Cody author of Juno. With her he will return to work for Young Adult, Tully and will soon produce the screenwriter’s HBO TV series.

Before coming to Ghostbuster, he was in charge of producing the Hulu series, Casual.

