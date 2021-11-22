Ghostbusters: Legacy, the review by Kevin Smith: “Beautiful, it looks like the Goonies”

In the latest episode of his famous YouTube podcast, Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith he had the opportunity to express his opinion on the new one Ghostbusters: Legacy, the Jason Reitman film that continues the Ghostbusters saga by linking directly to the two original films and completely ignoring the 2016 female reboot.

Over the course of the broadcast, Kevin Smith praised the film currently in theaters and compared it to another great classic of children’s fiction such as The Goonies, the cult of Richard Donner produced by Steven Spielberg. “You know, for years anyone has been trying to remake The Goonies, at least in the world I live in when I go to propose projects everyone tries to figure out how to make a modern version of the Goonies that some perceive as what Stranger Things did in our day. For me it is not like that, Stranger Things to me is something very different from the Goonies“.

While Smith doesn’t believe Stranger Things is the new Goonies, he thinks so instead of the new Ghostbusters: Legacy.

“Jason Reitman did it with Ghostbusters: Legacy. Not only is it a Ghostbusters movie, and also a very good one by the way, but it’s also a damn Goonies movie. It’s a film about kids who go on an adventure“.

In addition to all this, add us that, as mentioned, Ghostbusters Legacy is a tribute to Harold Ramis who together with Dan Aykroyd wrote the first film of the franchise and made Ghostbusters the cultural phenomenon it currently is. Jason Reitman’s film is dedicated to his memory and for the occasion the character of Egon Spengler is central in the narration of the new film.

