Ghostbusters: Legacy, the review of the return of the Ghostbusters

If there’s something weird in the neighborhood, who will you call? Since 1984 the answer to this question has been simple: Ghostbusters! Ghostbusters: Legacy, the new film of the brand expected since 1989, will soon arrive in cinemas all over the world, and thanks to Sony Pictures Italy we had the pleasure of previewing it at Lucca Comics and Games 2021.

The handover from the historic director Ivan Reitman to his son Jason Reitman will it have been worthy? Is the much feared “Stranger Things effect” perceived? But above all, the new chapter will succeed in making us forget the terrible flop of 2016 with the female remake? Let’s find out together and without spoilers!

Ghostbusters: Legacy, the plot

More than two decades have passed since the events in New York, and the world has moved on peacefully, so much so that no ghosts have been seen since time immemorial and only a few fans still remember the exploits of the Ghostbusters.

Callie is a single woman with many financial problems, mother of teenager Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and young Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) a brilliant but lonely girl with problems integrating with her peers. The news of the disappearance of Callie’s father takes them to the remote rural town of Summerville where the man had spent the last years of his life in solitude on a dilapidated and rusty farm. The monotony of Summerville is interrupted by strong earthquakes that hit the area daily, and which seem to be linked to the strange events that occur in an old mine.

Phoebe and Trevor must discover the connection with the grandfather they never knew and collect his inheritance for the good of the whole world.

Ghostbusters: 1984 to legacy

A film about Ghostbusters is something to be treated with pliers: since the release of the first film theJune 8, 1984 the story of the Ghostbusters conquered America first and then the whole world, becoming a film loved by everyone that wisely mixed comedy with a pinch of horror. Thanks to its protagonists Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, already veterans of the Saturday Night Live, temple of comedy that has produced over the years characters such as John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler, today all names synonymous with box office success.

This explains why after the 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II, there has always been talk of a third chapter but no one has ever taken on this mission: Dan Akroyd has always strongly believed in it over the years but also his script which included a journey of the ghostbusters in an alternative and evil version of New York is not was so convincing that he brought the other cast members on board, who always proved unconvinced by the project, starting with Bill Murray, who no longer wanted to play Dr. Peter Venkman or that he would do so only as an ectoplasm.

Now understand how much courage (or recklessness) they had Paul Feig and his staff when they launched the reboot female of the series? That video record with the greater number of negative reactions on Youtube still weighs on the film’s release trailer with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. Many were the accusations of misogyny that were raised in defense of the film, but frankly it was a product not up to expectations with a non-existent antagonist and an inconclusive script.

With hindsight, Ghostbusters, that of 2016, seems to have been a very expensive test to evaluate how much the franchise was still heard and followed and the explosive response of the fans set in motion the machine that today led us to the creation of the Ghost Corps, the Sony-owned production company led by Dan Akroyd and Ivan Reitman who will deal with films, TV series, animated series and action figures related to the brand Ghostbusters, and that among the first things it made official all the groups of fans around the world, recognizing to fans that role of primary importance in the success of a brand.

Ghostbusters: Legacy, a respectful film

The first word that comes to mind after watching Ghostbusters: Legacy And respect. Respect for the fans, respect for the brand, respect for all the work done in this 37-year adventure. Director Jason Reitman, son of the legendary Ivan Reitman managed to convey in the work all the passion he lived as a kid following his father on the set, succeeding in the very difficult task of rendering Ghostbusters: Legacy a current film, but perfectly familiar.

One of the strengths of the Ghostbusters original was being a kind of bubble out of time: it did not bring up the political or cultural situation of the world, it was not influenced by external factors other than history, and this new chapter manages to have the same impact. The story of Ghostbusters: Legacy it is well linked to the past, absolutely respectful of characters, without distortions but as a natural evolution of the events that occurred previously.

The big difference is given by the location in which the story takes place; accustomed to the lights of New York skyscrapers (no doubt fifth ghost catcher honorary) here we are instead in the dusty expanses of midwest American, in a more intimate town with its habits and its inhabitants. It is no coincidence that the name used to give the project secrecy was “Rust City”; setting necessary to convey the feeling halfway between discovery and tradition.

As can be easily understood from the title Legacy, legacy, is a film that marks the passing of the baton to a new generation of Ghostbusters who will take charge of defending the world from paranormal threats, but unlike other franchises that have probably preferred to focus everything on a younger audience, leaving out the fans historical (just think of Star Wars and his prequel trilogy), Jason Reitman, under the guidance of his father and Dan Akroyd himself, have managed to create a great mix that leaves no one behind, but rather makes you want to have more of what is literally a film suitable for the whole family.

Ghostbusters: Legacy, the Cast

Ghostbusters: Legacy introduces a number of new characters. In addition to the already mentioned Mckenna Grace And Finn Wolfhard, to wear the khaki overalls of the Ghostbusters (which for those interested are “CWU 27 / P military aviator suits in TAN 380 color“) Will also be Logan Kim, a very pleasant discovery, and Celeste O’Connor. Seen the cast of a lot teen-oriented it was feared that the film would undergo some sort of “Stranger Things effect”, the acclaimed TV series Netflix starring Finn Wolfhard himself, who draws heavily from the 80s settings typical of films like the Ghostbusters original, so much so that in the second series the four protagonists disguise themselves as ghosts to celebrate Halloween.

Well, whatever this general concern meant, we can reassure you, the film is not a teen movie but as already mentioned it knows how to dose all the typical elements without making it unsuitable for some more grown-up audience. Mckenna Grace is wonderful, alone it would deserve the vision of the film as it is suitable in its role, and there will be several occasions when you will love it, its presence literally pierces the screen. Also Paul Rudd does its part without being intrusive but providing excellent support to the story.

Conclusions

Ghostbusters: Legacy is a highly recommended film for the whole family. In a few seconds, thanks to the use of well-known sound effects, he will be able to transport you to a world where ghosts exist and it is not so absurd to see the Ecto-1 with the sirens explained. The plot is full of quotes and references to old films and in some cases it will even tear a tear from you, but at the same time it does not abandon itself only to nostalgia and offers new and interesting ideas that look to the future of the brand.

Of course it is not perfect and has something to fix, but overall there are few things and definitely negligible. Do not leave the hall after the end of the credits because there are two post-credits scenes, not to be missed.

If you also love Ghostbusters and you constantly mention them talking with friends, you will leave the room satisfied and with the desire to see him again and to dedicate a thought to Harold Ramis, which made the Doctor Egon Spengler, leaving us that sad February 24, 2014, and to which the film is rightly dedicated, and to which also Hasbro dedicated the first props of his line Ghostbusters Plasma Series or the replica of the Neutron Wand. Hi Harold, welcome to new Ghostbusters!