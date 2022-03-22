Ghostbusters return to video games in Spirits Unleashed

This Tuesday confirmed the Ghostbusters return to video games hand in hand with the new commitment led by IllFonic, the studio that already has good work in this area such as the passage of the Jason saga, Friday the 13thto consoles and computers.

Now it’s the turn of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashedqualification asymmetric multiplayer in which four different players will have to go after a ghost handled by a fifth player. This subgenre of video games precisely refers to the disparate conditions for all participants in the same game.

If we take the role of a Ghostbusters we can chase the entities in various locations such as hotels, museums and prisons and also use the different accessories that they used in the movie to catch them and you can even unlock others that have not been known until now.

In the case of deciding to become Ghostthen the mission will be to hide, scare and trick the Ghostbusters to prevent us from being captured by them. And among the weapons that we can use is of course the ectoplasm.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be released this year and it will be possible to play it in PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.