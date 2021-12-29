Ghostbusters, Sony rethinks it and includes the Paul Feig film in the box-set: the details

Sony Pictures has announced that they have added a digital version of the reboot of Ghostbusters in 2016, directed by Paul Feig, on the upcoming 4K Ultra HD set of Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection, after the director publicly sued the major for originally excluding the film from the box set.

A digital version of Feig’s film, known as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, is now included along with digital versions of Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), and Ghostbusters: Legacy (2021). Despite fan beating about the 2016 film, Legacy scores worse than the reboot on Rotten Tomatoes.

The box-set includes two discs chock full of special features they include more than 20 hours of rare backstage, scenes and archival footage from the set of the two main films in the franchise. The box set will also be presented in a ‘ghost trap’ collector’s box complete with lights and will be accompanied by a complete 220-page reprint of the rare 1985 Making Ghostbusters book.

Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy commentary with director Ivan Reitman, co-star Harold Ramis, and associate producer Joe Medjuck. The DVD version of Legacy will also contain a brand new featurette Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Legacy.

The cast of the film includes Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Charles Dance, Michael Kenneth Williams and Chris Hemsworth.

For a nice refresher on Paul Feig’s film, here’s our review of Ghostbusters, the female version released in 2016.