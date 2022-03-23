Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, prints. Hunting omnivagans with friends

“Who are you?” “We are the Ghostbusters.”

Four films and two animated series in almost 40 years… What is the secret of the Ghostbusters franchise to remain absolutely on the wave, to have that transmedia empire set up? Like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Gremlins or Back to the Future, the secret is to have become a piece of popular culture, an intergenerational saga that parents play to their children and that makes it be rediscovered by new generations. And an absolute icon of its decade, because it is impossible to mention the 80s without mentioning the Rubik’s Cube, Pepsi or Ghostbusters.

There may not be many movies or series – the success of the successful and emotional Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a beautiful tribute to Harold Rami / Egon will bring several with it – but the franchise has been supported by countless pieces of merchandise along with the reissues of the films. in every format – from VHS to 4K through UMD or Laserdisc. There are myriads, tons of toys, dolls, Ecto-1 repros, and anything the Ghostbusters logo will fit on. And, of course, videogames: around thirty official titles covering 6 generations of videogame history, with titles for consoles, exclusive to compatible games, arcades, pinballs, etc., to which we can add Game & Watch machines, participations with skins and/or or levels in other titles, etc.

“Spengleboy, are you serious about catching a ghost?”

Among the latest video games to emerge from the franchise already in the HD era of consoles we have the masterful Ghostbusters: The Videogame, which became the third film -and a fanservice product as every fanservice product should be -in fact it was remastered in 2019, although They took away their priceless dubbing into Spanish. Then a purely arcade and isometric sequel like Sanctum of Slime.

We also had one that tapped into that isometric style back in 2016, with Activision trying to make a quick playable ‘cash in’ of the all-female Ghostbusters reboot – and voted one of the worst games of that year. And LEGO came to save the IP with the great mini-campaign based on the 1984 LEGO Dimensions Ghostbusters and the 6-hour campaign based on the 2016 one, both with open-world mini-hubs in New York to spend hours on. hunting.

And that’s it Really, Ghosbusters The Videogame Remastered of 2019 has been the latest in games in the saga… Until it has arrived Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Because this is what we are going to talk about: the new Ghostbusters game.

“I have a date with a ghost”

“There’s a Zoom to see a new Ghostbusters game, do you want to see it?” Those were the words of the boss, and our subsequent response: “Oysters! What Ernie Hudson leaked in October is finally true.” Two weeks ago we were lucky enough to be part of a meeting via Zoom and see the game that the actor who plays Winston Zeddemore talked about last year and which was not heard from again. But that has turned out to be true.

Do you remember Evolve and its particular asymmetric 4 vs 1 multiplayer in which four users formed a hunting team and a fifth was the monster? Apply that to Ghostbusters and you get the formula behind the new Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, a multiplayer title signed by the Illfonic studio, in whose catalog we find other games like Star Citizen, ArcadeggedonEvolve itself, and online multis of film licenses such as Friday the 13th The Game (based on the slasher Friday the 13th) and Predator: Haunting Grounds.

Because that’s Spirits Unleashed: An online asymmetric multiplayer version of the Ghostbusters universe in which up to five players they can enter maps that recreate scenes from the movies and play hunt/scare. The story and setting take place after the last Afterlife installment. Winston, as seen in the post-credits scene of the film, starts up the New York plant again. Ray shows up at his Ray’s Ocult Books store. And NY is once again filled with telekinetic, psycho-magnetic activity and all kinds of apparitions, omnivagantes and sniffles. We don’t know if Bill Murray will make it, and if so will Egon or any of his relatives, but the trailer and subsequent demo confirmed the looks and voices of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

“Whatever happens, let’s be professionals”

The guys from Illfonic, with that point of emotion when talking about the IP because they had been “several years” with the project underway and without being able to say anything-, they showed us the first trailer that accompanies this text, and then a 20-minute demo . the thing starts in the headquarters of the ghostbusters, recreated in great detail and that acts as a meeting hub, to equip, practice, interact with the other players, check out the new loadouts, and hop on the Ecto-1 to start the hunt – no, you can’t drive. But the cool thing comes when you cross the front door, since just opposite we have Ray’s Ocult Books to consult the Tobin Spirit Guide and add other customization options.

For those who have squinted a bit when reading ‘multi online’, let us cheer you up a bit: The game is focused on being an asymmetrical multiplayer online experience, but… It can also be cooperative or even Singleplayer. Yes, Illfonic has thought of those who like to play alone and has implemented various game options ranging from 5 online users to only one person playing and the other character slots being occupied by the game’s AI. Thus, you can hunt, together with three other ghostbusters moved by AI bots, a ghost also moved by AI; or you can be the ghost and take on a team of bot hunters.

For those who are thinking about it, no, it is not a game driven by a narrative and with a traditional single player, but the study did point out to us that there is a kind of campaign, because we will see introductory videos before and after each hunt -although this is not going to be like Ghostbusters: The Videogame. It’s also a way to practice on the different maps alongside bots before jumping online with real people. Or co-op with your buddy and let the other two hunters and the ghost be bots, or one hunt and the other be the ghost.

“We got the tools, we got the talent!”

Removing the mobile ones that use Augmented Reality, we really hadn’t had a first-person Ghostbusters game since the Extreme Ghostbusters: Ultimate Invasion on PSone, and yet this was a Time Crisis-esque on-rails shooter, so Spirits Unleashed becomes a full-fledged FPS when you play one of the new ghostbusters. your duty is investigate the scene with the PKE meter looking for traces of paranormal activity -and mucus. And when you discover the entity, hunt it down with the proton team.

From Illfonic they assured us that there will be variety in terms of weapons. ANDThe basic equipment will be the proton equipment, the PKE meter -which comes with a spectral stunner like in the Beyond movie- and the traps, and everything will be customizable with new parts and equipment, not only aesthetically but also functionally -although they didn’t go into details about possible new skills either, so we imagine that for now the thing will be to increase the effectiveness of your lightning or that the trap catch faster. And they told us no there won’t be a snot launcher -for now. The trick is that we can go into play with a different type of team build from the last game, and cause that to happen.The ghost has to change tactics because of it.

With games established for a dynamic of about 7-10 minutes of play per match, if you are a ghost hunter your main objective on the map is to track the ghostly activity, set the traps and hunt it down. But there is more: Each ghost has the ability to possess elements, so be on the lookout for falling billboards, speeding scrubbing buckets, etc. And besides, the more time you spend owning things, the darker the scenarios become and the more the civilian NPCs are scared that are for the mapping, whom you must reassure so that they do not bother at the time of the hunt.

Another element is the ‘rifts’ or temporary gaps that we will see appear, and through which the ghost sneaks in using them as shortcuts to other parts of the map. Your duty is also to close those gaps to trap the entity in a certain area. And when there is a green light in sight, the trap will be ready.

“The choice is made. The Traveler has arrived

What we certainly didn’t expect, Illfonic already allowed us in his Friday the 13th game not only to run away from Jason, but to embody him. And here it is the same, because you can also be the ghost. In the demo we saw a ghost that looked like Slimer’s first cousin, but in purple – it looked like something out of The Real Ghostbusters cartoons.

Do you remember Haunting: Starring Polterguy from Mega Drive? When you are the ghost, the game is a 3D Polterguy. You must own objects, stages, scare civilians and move through the rifts that connect the stage -they will be your extra life-, which provides a more stealth tone to the game. For example, in the museum you can have information screens, chairs, furniture, get into a mop bucket or the WET sign and drive it around the stage. There is a minigame when the ghostbusters are going to hunt you down to escape the lightning. And you can sabotage proton packs, possess items to confuse the PKE, and scare civilians into charging at your hunters.

We didn’t see much else, but the studio told us about different ghosts with different skills that provide different strategies, so we imagine that there will be more subtle ones, that use infiltration more. And there will be more to face their hunters. Whether you’re a ghost hunter or an unfocused, repeating Class V terminal hover, you’ll have an experience point-based rank system, unlocking new skills, gear, and cosmetics as you progress.

Yeah we can cross the rays

And on a visual level? Counting on the appearance of the actors – at least the two that are seen in the trailer – the art design of the game bets on realism. It’s like Ghostbusters: The Videogame for PS3/PS4, 360/One and PC, but with a bit of the carefree cartoon touch that we saw in the PS2, Wii and PSP versions. The intention of the study is that everyone can enjoy the game, so there is darkness and some subtlety, but very PG everything. Visually, what is seen in the Pre-Alpha is modest, it is not exactly a Horizon 2 in terms of textures, but it does not look for it either and manages to capture the spirit of the franchise.

The million dollar question: when does it come out? The answer was that they are looking for the fourth quarter of this yearsince before there will be a beta to test the entire infrastructure of the game, Coming out on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via the Epic Games Store -no, there is no version for Nintendo Switch. Of course it would be great to have it for Halloween, because there would be no more ideal month.

As for the content, Illfonic’s idea is that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed evolves, and expands with new maps, weapons and options. That already depends on the reception you have without a doubt. What is seen does not deceive and offers direct fun without more, the simple idea of ​​hunting ghosts in multi is always attractive. And if we add the asymmetrical dynamic of being the ghost and that it will have crossplay between all systems -if you play on PS5 you can share a game with someone on Xbox One-, even more so. Let’s see how it turns out.