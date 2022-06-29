“Ghostbusters: The Legacy” will have a second part and will be released in 2023

In Ghostbusters: Legacy, when a single mother and two children arrive in a small town, they begin to discover the connection between the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left behind by their grandfather. (Sony Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Afterlifethe last film that returns to the universe of the Ghostbusters, debuted last year and received the approval of the public. So much so, that a lot of fans who could not see it in theaters due to the covid-19 pandemic still present in 2021, are already enjoying it on HBO Max since its arrival on June 10 on the streaming platform.

With this good news, the franchise could be extended even further and even confirm the return of several of its original members who have had a small participation in the 2021 film. It must also be remembered that this production did have a good run and that is why it was comes to this second part. That was not the case with the relaunch of the franchise with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wieg, kate mckinnon Y Leslie Jones in 2016. In addition to the absurd discussion that forced Jones to close his social networks.

Official poster of “Ghostbusters: the legacy”. (HBOMax)

The fiction that is set in the original universe of The Ghostbusters, follows a single mother, played by the excellent actress Carrie Coon, and her two children, who move to a new town and house without thinking that they will discover a portal and an important connection to the original Ghostbusters through their grandfather. The music, the Ghostbusters car and the Marshmallow Man, among other elements, made this film a fun, nostalgic and worthy member of the franchise created in 1989.

In addition to Coon and the leading role of Paul Rudd, the cast is completed Mackenna Grace, finn wolfhardthe returns of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson Y Sigourney Weaver. In addition they are Annie Potts, Olivia Wilde, Oliver Cooper, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Sydney Mae Diazamong others.

In numbers it was also a success: Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed $197 million worldwide on a $75 million run. Not to mention that the theatrical release industry was just showing signs of good health after almost a year off. Sony also intends to keep the franchise going beyond the movie. Among the projects is a series in production.

On the confirmation of the sequel, the next Ghostbusters will once again be directed by Jason Reitman and will feature a script by Gil Kenan as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife. So far what is known about the plot is that Egon Spengler’s family will return to New York, a fertile place for the business.

Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray, members of the original line-up, at the Avant Premiere of the film.

The sequel to Ghostbusters: Legacy It would be released next year as confirmed by Sony.

