“Ghostbusters: The Legacy” will have a second part

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latest movie to return to the Ghostbusters universe, debuted last year and received a thumbs up from the public. So much so, that a lot of fans who could not see it in theaters due to the covid-19 pandemic still present in 2021, are already enjoying it on HBO Max since its arrival on June 10 on the streaming platform.

With this good news, the franchise could be extended even further and even confirm the return of several of its original members who have had a small participation in the 2021 film. It must also be remembered that this production did have a good run and that is why it was comes to this second part. That was not the case with the relaunch of the franchise with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in 2016. In addition to the absurd argument that forced Jones to close his social networks.

The fiction that is set in the original universe of Ghostbusters, follows a single mother, played by the excellent actress Carrie Coon, and her two children, who move to a new city and house without thinking that they will discover a portal and an important connection to the original Ghostbusters through his grandfather. The music, the car and the Marshmallow Man, among other elements, made this film a fun, nostalgic and worthy member of the franchise created in 1989.

In addition to Coon and starring Paul Rudd, the cast is rounded out by Mackenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, returning Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver. There are also Annie Potts, Olivia Wilde, Oliver Cooper, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor and Sydney Mae Diaz, among others.

In numbers, it was also a success: Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed $197 million worldwide on $75 million made. Not to mention that the theatrical release industry was just showing signs of good health after almost a year off. Sony also intends to keep the franchise going beyond the movie. Among the projects is a series in production.

Upon confirmation of the sequel, the upcoming Ghostbusters will once again be directed by Jason Reitman and will feature a script by Gil Kenan just like Ghostbusters: Afterlife. So far what is known about the plot is that Egon Spengler’s family will return to New York, a fertile place for the business.

