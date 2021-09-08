Ghosted: all the info on the film with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

The one between Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans it’s a’friendship that has been going on for years. Their wonderful relationship has been able to consolidate on the various film sets of the films Marvel Cinematic Universe in which they took part. Their chemistry has become a winning weapon on the big screen, to the point of establishing itself as one of the main strengths of the blockbuster films in which they starred together. Recently, the Apple Studios announced the start of production of Ghosted, a romantic action film in which the two stars will come together to share the set. In this article, we find out everything there is to know about Ghosted, the film starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

All the info on the movie with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans: Ghosted

It will be signed by Paul Wernick And Rhett Reese, the script of the new action film with the two beloved actors. The two are well known to cinephile audiences for having already worked on the scripts for Deadpool and Zombieland, among other things, by selling the subject to Skydance. At the moment, not much is known about the details of the plot which, it seems, are even top secret. In any case, according to the advances of accredited sources such as the Hollywood Reporter, the film will be freely inspired by the cult film of 1984, In pursuit of the green stone, with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as the protagonists. The admired Captain America, however, will not only play the role of the actor in this new film that will see him as the protagonist together with Johansson. Evans will also be the producer, in fact, collaborating with personalities such as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance. Also involved in the production are the aforementioned screenwriters.

As mentioned, not much is known about the specifics of Ghosted. What is certain, although the actual budget for its realization, is that the film will represent an ambitious and, certainly, very expensive project. Apple, for its part, sees Ghosted as a very valid one chance to attract the best talent on the Hollywood scene to itself, thereby ensuring a good success to its division dedicated to films and audiovisuals. Suffice it to say that, at the moment, the streaming service is working on the production of Emancipation. This is a dramatic film focused on the period of slavery with Will Smith. Not only that, Apple produced, in early 2021, Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s singular costumed thriller with a cast of stars including, as protagonists, Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The near future of Scarlett Johansson

What aroused the most curiosity of the fans about Ghosted is, of course, the return to the same screen of Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. The couple of actors, moreover, is formally exit from the scene from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, at least as far as the Black Widow is concerned, she is sure we will never see her wearing her lethal spy outfits again.

We remember, in fact, that the relations between Disney, the production company that holds the Marvel rights and Scarlett, are particularly sour after the lawsuit brought by the latter against the company after it had violated the contractual obligations for the exit in streaming by Black Widow on Disney +.

In any case, the Johansson proved great positivity, given his caliber on the international scene and, to date, the one in Ghosted has been his according to agreement tight after starting the legal battle. The first, in fact, marked his entry into the cast of the new film by Wes Anderson of which, however, the title is not yet known, although it is already being worked on in Spain.

Learn more about the film

The new film directed by the director of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, Dexter Fletcher and, with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in the lead roles: Ghosted, has no official release date yet. In any case, there is a good chance that the work will see the light in the course of 2022. It seems that this action film will have the traits of a true old-fashioned adventure full of adrenaline. Nothing is known yet about details of the characters played by the two beloved actors. Be that as it may, for Chris Evans it’s not the first time with Apple. The actor previously collaborated with the company on In Defense of Jacob, audiovisual adaptation from William Landay’s novel of the same name.

Chris Evans’ future looks, like Johansson’s, particularly rosy, as, later this year, he also signed a deal for The Gray Man, an action thriller film in which he will star alongside Ryan Gosling, directed by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. As for the made clear of the film, it seems clear, being produced by Apple Studios which, Ghosted, will be made available, most likely on the streaming platform of Apple TV. Nonetheless, it is likely that the film also lands in cinemas. For this, however, we will necessarily have to wait for its release.