Ghosted: Ana De Armas will replace Scarlett Johansson

Ana De Armas will return to collaborate with his co-star in Knives Out – Dinner with Murder (2019), Chris Evans, in the movie Apple Original directed by Dexter Fletcher, Ghosted. According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson, who has already worked with Evans in movies Marvel, left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Ghosted is described as a romantic action and adventure film. The change came because the intent of Apple is to bring the film into production by February. The timing of the Johansson they left no other choice. The screenplay for the film is signed by Paul Wernick And Rhett Reese, authors of Deadpool (2016) and Welcome to Zombieland (2009).

Ana De Armas starred with Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling in the film directed by Joe And Anthony Russo, The Gray Man, for Netflix. Soon we will see the very hot actress of No Time to Die (2021) playing the lead in the spin-off of John Wick, Dancer?

Apple Studios is looking to expand its catalog to attract more subscribers. The streamer, in fact, has put into production, in addition to Ghosted, also Emancipation (Will Smith), Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese And Leonardo Dicaprio), The Tragedy of Macbeth (Denzel Whashington And Frances McDormand) And Kitbag from Ridley Scott with Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Napoleon Bonaparte And Jodie Comer as Josephine.

Ghosted does not have a release date.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it, not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.