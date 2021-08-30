Ghosted, Apple reunites Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Friends for the skin for over twenty years, a couple of months ago she was the same ‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johansson to describe the relationship with ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans as “wonderful”. And to say he is excited to work with him, on the set, as will happen again – and soon – for the next film by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), Ghosted.

The Apple Studios project looks like a romantic action guy In pursuit of the Green Stone, whose screenplay was entrusted to Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese from Deadpool And Zombieland, authors of the pitch sold to David Ellison’s Skydance. The same behind The war of tomorrow with Chris Pratt (for Amazon), the Without remorse by Stefano Sollima with Michael B. Jordan and the next Old Guard 2 by Victoria Mahoney (for Netflix).

“The first time we worked together was on Perfect Score, when I was 17 and Chris thinks 18 or 19”, recalled Johansson, recently much cited for the decision to clash with Disney about the fees of his latest cinecomic. A cause that could open up new future scenarios, but certainly that it did not affect relationships of the actress with her colleagues, and friends.

After the three Avengers movies shot with Chris Evans, he now expects to know when the two will meet again on set. Also considering that Scarlett just had hers first son with her husband Colin Jost, author of Saturday Night Live, and the date of start of shooting it will also depend on the timing that this will entail.