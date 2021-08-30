‘Ghosted’, romantic adventure with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans – Magazine

After teaming up in the Avengers, she playing Black Widow and he playing Captain America, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans back to pair up on the big screen: they will be protagonists of the film ‘Ghosted’, directed by ‘Rocketman’ director Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, authors of ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Zombieland’ among other things. Rumors say that it is a feature film that alternates adventure, action, comedy and romance and reminiscent of ‘In pursuit of the green stone’, the 1984 film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in the movie ‘Ghosted’

We are talking about rumors because the producers of Skydance are keeping the maximum secrecy around the plot. But the mention of the 1984 film suggests that we may be in

furrow already attempted by the recent ‘Jungle Cruise’, with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. In the latter case, the box office was not generous, also due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the proceeds in the world stopped at around 187 million dollars, when about 500 million were needed to return all expenses. beyond the flop of ‘Jungle Cruise’, however, it seems that Hollywood wants to return to producing feature films of this type and apparently ‘Ghosted’ belongs to the group.

The film will be released for Apple

According to the Hollywood Reporter US magazine,

‘Ghosted’ will be distributed by Apple TV + and will contribute to the company’s expansive strategy, which is seeking to establish itself alongside Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video as a flagship platform for streaming content. In addition to ‘Gosted’ we recall that Apple has already bought ‘Emancipation’, played by Will Smith and the story of a black slave fleeing from the plantation where he was held prisoner, and ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’, the film by Martin Scorsese on the true story of the murders perpetrated in the 1920s against the Native Americans of the Osage tribe.