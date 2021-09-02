‘Ghosted’ Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans back together on set

There ‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johansson speaks of a great friendship when referring to his relationship with ‘Captain America‘ ChrisEvans and is excited to work with him again in Ghosted, the next film by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman).

The project of the Apple Studios it will be a romantic action on the line of In pursuit of the Green Stone, whose screenplay was entrusted to Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese from Deadpool and Zombieland, authors of the pitch sold to Skydance from David Ellison. The same behind The war of tomorrowi with Chris Pratt (for Amazon), the Without remorse from Stefano Sollima with Michael B. Jordan and the next Old Guard 2 from Victoria Mahoney (for Netflix).

We have worked together already in Perfect Score, when I was 17 and Chris I think 18 or 19, remember the Johansson, recently in the spotlight for the decision to clash with the Disney about the fees of his latest cinecomic. A cause that did not, however, affect the actress’s relations with her colleagues and friends.

After the three films of Avengers turn around with Chris Evans, now expects to know when the two will meet again on the set of Ghosted also considered that the actress has just had her first child with her husband Colin Jost, author of Saturday Night Live.

