Ghosted: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans together in a new movie for AppleTV +

Apple TV + has a major film project in the pipeline. As reported by Deadlinein fact, Cupertino has acquired the rights to produce the film “ Ghosted “which will see two Avengers as protagonists, that is Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson , which recently came under the spotlight with “Black Widow” not so much for the film itself, but for the lawsuit it has filed against Disney related to its distribution.

About “Ghosted” today all that is known is that it will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, that the production will be entrusted to Skydance Studios, and that it will be an action-adventure story set against a sentimental backdrop. Between Johansson and Evans there is a special feeling, as recently attested by the actress recalling the first work that the two – very young – did together in “Perfect Score”, released in 2004.

As for the Apple TV + background, Evans made her debut last year as the star of the “Defending Jacob” mini-series, while Johansson has already signed with Cupertino for another film, “Bride”.

Apple’s intention is to intensify investments also on the cinema front: we already know that in 2021 “Finch”, a science fiction film with Tom Hanks, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Come From Away” will be released on Apple TV +.