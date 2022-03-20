‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’: 10 cinephile winks hidden in the video game – CINEMABLEND

The new Tango Gameworks title goes on sale next March 25, exclusively for PS5, on consoles.





The fascinating universe of video games continues to outperform itself year after year. Better graphics, more powerful stories, more interaction with the player… and a greater connection with the film industry. It is clear that these two great legs of entertainment have more and more things in common, and both have started a feedback process that the public seems to like very much.

The latest title in the video game industry to join this trend is Ghostwire: Tokyo, on sale next March 25, exclusively for PS5, on consoles. The new creation of Tango Gameworksstudio founded by Mikami Shinji, responsible, among others, for the legendary Resident Evil franchise, which years later made its leap to the cinema. Mikami has shown on numerous occasions that he is a passionate movie buff and series buff, and Ghostwire: Tokyo is not an exception. The video game directed by kenji kimura emanates a succession of nods to the cinema and television seriesas you can see in the video below, which confirms, once again, the strong connection between both industries.

On this occasion, and unlike the saga resident Evilthe zombie cinema has not been the main source of inspiration to create Ghostwire: Tokyo. Instead, the title does have a strong influence of supernatural horror movies, with glimpses of that Japanese folklore that has an increasing number of fans. But here the nods to the seventh art do not end, since in Ghostwire: Tokyo You can also see nods to the films of Hayao Miyazaki, Mamoru Hosoda, Stephen King and even Christopher Nolan.

From ‘Leftovers’ to ‘The Fog’

But, let us start at the beginning. what is it about Ghostwire: Tokyo? The plot takes us to the Japanese capital, where the arrival of a strange occultist plunges the city under the blanket of an intense fog that causes the disappearance of the inhabitants of the city. Does this premise ring a bell to you? Indeed, if you have seen the HBO series The Leftovers, surely it has immediately come to mind. In the fiction starring Justin Theroux, a strange phenomenon causes 2% of the world’s population to disappear. But you will also have thought – if you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – in Avengers: Infinity War, when there is a massive disappearance after the snap of Thanos.

This intense and mysterious fog not only makes citizens disappear, but also gives a special power to a horde of spirits, known as yokai, and allows them to roam freely through the metropolis that has so often served as the setting for the seventh art. With slight differences, this plot inevitably reminds us of Frank Darabont’s film, The Fog, inspired by Stephen King’s novel of the same name. In it, a dense fog devours everything in its path and hides a huge and ruthless creature, which becomes the worst nightmare of its protagonists.

From Miyazaki to supernatural horror

This situation means that, overnight, the protagonist of the story, who is one of the few citizens who has not disappeared after the arrival of that intense fog, has to face the vengeful yokai, but also a series of of creatures characteristic of Japanese folklore. Creatures that Mayazaki’s film, Spirited Away, brings to mind, in which these specters of Japanese tradition also appear; but above all it reminds us of Japanese horror classics, such as The Ring, by Hideo Nakata, and The Grudge, by Takashi Shimizu.



Tango Gameworks



Although if there is a yokai of Ghostwire: Tokyo What has caught our attention is a faceless being that makes us think of Slender Man, the horror film by Sylvain White, based on the character creepypasta created by Internet forum user, Something Awful, Victor Surge. In the Tango Gameworks video game, this faceless spirit, which the protagonist must fight, also bears a certain resemblance to the nopperabō, a very popular yokai in Japanese mythology.

‘Slender Man’: Know the true story behind the film

If we stop at the aesthetics of the game, which goes on sale next March 25, we can appreciate a magnificent fusion between the most modern and avant-garde Japan, with neons that remind us of Blade Runner 2049, and traditional Japan, with its imposing temples and their characteristic torii gates. A scenario, the latter, that evokes the dream in which our character seems to be immersed, as if it were Nolan’s own film, Origin.

Japanese culture and nods to anime



Tango Gameworks



Unlike horror movies, where you have no choice but to cross your fingers so that the protagonist manages to flee from evil, in Ghostwire: Tokyo You have in your hand to be able to face all the dangers that come your way. Through a series of special abilities, which the character acquires suddenly, you will be able to face any yokai, as if you were Naruto himself or the young protagonist of the animated film, Kubo and the magic strings.

Although there is no character on the big screen that comes to mind when we see the movements that your character uses to launch his attacks, that is Dr. Strange. Without a doubt, the Kuji-Kirithe name by which this practice that combines elements of Buddhism and ninjutsu is known, looks suspiciously like the gestures made by the Marvel character to activate his powers.

After seeing the dozens of references to cinema included Ghostwire: Tokyoin the video that we leave you on these lines, and, even more, if you consider yourself an undisputed fan of horror movies, mark your calendar next March 25. This is the day the Tango Gameworks video game goes on sale, exclusively for PS5 on consoles. Are you going to miss it?

