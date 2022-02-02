Ghostwire Tokyo, Sony unveils the Showcase! The teaser confirms the release date on PC and PS5

To confirm the leaks on the release of Ghostwire Tokyo, Sony and Tango Gameworks announce one Digital showcase entirely dedicated to the next paranormal adventure produced by Bethesda and destined to land on PC and exclusively on PlayStation 5, it is now official, the March 25, 2022.

In addition to the confirmation of the date of commercialization of the new signed work of Shinji Mikamithe teaser of the media event dedicated to Ghostwire Tokyo is accompanied by a short synopsis that corroborates the recent advances coming from a preview leak of Rock Paper Shotgun on gameplay and contents of the work.

In fact, the teaser reiterates that “In an instant, almost all of Tokyo’s population disappears and a host of paranormal beings from another world take the place of the living. As Akito, one of the last human beings to roam the streets of Tokyo, you must unite your forces with a spirit called KK to put an end to the supernatural threat that is haunting the city. Are you ready to team up with an unlikely ally to recapture Tokyo? “.

Ghostwire Tokyo Digital Showcase will be officially held from 23:00 Italians of tomorrow, Thursday 3 February. Right after our marathon for Dying Light 2 and Horizon Forbidden West, starting at 21:00 on Thursday evening we give you an appointment on the Everyeye Twitch channel to follow together with our editorial team and the community the digital show prepared by Sony and Tango Gameworks with (hopefully) many gameplay scenes on Ghostwire Tokyo.