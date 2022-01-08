Sports

Ghoulam: “Juve already behind us, let’s go back to winning at home! Spalletti congratulated “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Faouzi Ghoulam, Napoli full-back, released some statements today at Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli regarding some current issues in the Azzurri home

Faouzi Ghoulam, full back of Naples, made some statements today a Radio Kiss Kiss Naples regarding some current issues in the Azzurri home. Here are his main words.

“We were all happy after Juventus for the match they played but a little disappointed with the result because we could have won. But at the level of the game we are satisfied and happy because it is not easy to play that kind of game on that pitch. I’m fine, Juve. it is already the past, let’s forget it and think about tomorrow. We are focused on tomorrow. Spalletti complimented us, despite being positive at Covid he sends us messages and tells us what to do like all the other positives or those in the African Cup . Even the fans are always close to us. Tomorrow will be a very important match, we have struggled recently in our stadium. It will be necessary to change gear. The most difficult moment since I have been in Naples? After the first injury, because we were in I was fighting for the Scudetto and I could not help the team. Those moments were very difficult, I lived it badly. I wanted to be there to play for the Scudetto. Covid situation? We are lucky to do this job, we can’t complain about anything. There are people who suffer much more than us, so we must be close to those who are in difficulty. What happens we accept without problems. The situation has affected an important part of the world. Zanoli is an exceptional guy, Napoli can aim for it. He has great qualities: he has an important pace, speed, a good guy. In my opinion he has a great career ahead of him. I know Tuanzebe, he is a great guy and he will definitely give us a hand. Africa Cup? I hope Algeria wins, sorry not to be there but whoever plays will assert themselves. I want to remain in the hearts of the fans as a man rather than as a player, then what happens will happen. ”

January 8, 2022 (change January 8, 2022 | 18:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

it will not be played on January 9th

1 week ago

Latest formations Spartak Moscow-Naples, Sky: Mertens on the bench

November 24, 2021

MotoGP / Biaggi and that time in the lift with Rossi – Moto

November 27, 2021

Milan-Napoli, probable formations. Di Lorenzo on the left. Malcuit owner. Doubt Lozano-Politano

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button