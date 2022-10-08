GI Joe’s Baroness Comes to Life Thanks to Cosplayer Katy DeCobray

Anastasia Cisarovna, known as the Baroness from GI Joe, was introduced in 1982 as an intelligence officer and Cobra Commander’s lieutenant

Born into the European aristocracy, Anastasia Cisarovna was introduced in 1982 as an intelligence officer and lieutenant of the Cobra Commander. Trained in espionage, she is an expert in cryptography, psychological and biochemical warfare along with military weaponry. In the film G.I. Joe 2009, the Baroness was the ex-fiancée of Duke and Cobra Commander’s sister, who is manipulated by an experiment by the commander.

Ursula Corbero replaced Sienna Miller like the baroness for the movie Snake Eyes: The Origin 2021. Corberó became known for her roles on Spanish television, including Physics or chemistry, Isabel and above all, The Money Heist.

The Baroness is a character that almost all GI Joe cosplayers want to bring to life, being Katy DeCobray one of them. Katy is an artist and cosplayer from Canada who enjoys sharing her awesome cosplays on Instagram, like the one from Tyfa from Final Fantasy VII, Marvel Black Cat and even harley quinn. Below, you can see Katy DeCobray’s amazing GI Joe Baroness cosplay.

His iconic outfit is easy to spot, with the skintight black leather and Cobra logo emblazoned across his chest. Now, no Baroness cosplay would be complete without her black hair and glasses. Katy checks all the boxes for her with the stunning cosplay of hers. The amount of detail in her outfit is amazing. If you want to see more of Katy’s work you can follow her on Instagram.