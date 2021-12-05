Giacomel splendid seventh! Triumphs Christiansen – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15.52: Our live ends here. Thanks for joining us, see you at the Hochfilzen weekend. Good afternoon!

15.51: The podium: first place for the Norwegian Christiansen, second place for the Swedish Samuelsson, third place for the French Jacquelin. The Italians: Giacomel seventh at 52 “, Hofer 20th at 1’48”, Windisch 42nd at 3’13 “, 44th at 3’15”

15.49: Best career result for Tommaso Giacomel who confirms himself effective at the shooting range and today he did very well on skis too. Big head for the blue. Hofer paid for the three mistakes at the second shooting range but was good at not being wrecked

15.48: Hofer closes in 20th place, too bad for the other two Azzurri, Windisch is 42nd and Bormolini is 44th immediately out of the points zone

15.46: Giacomel is seventh, not perfect in the sprint but perfect in everything else! Great blue race! Quaerto Kercmar, fifth Seppala, sixth Eder, ninth J. Boe, tenth Weger

15.45: Christiansen wins his second career victory, Samuelsson is second after two victories! Third Jacquelin

3.44 pm: Christiansen at km 12.1, Samuelsson and Jacquelin at 19 ″

3.43 pm: At km 11.3 Christiansen, at 23 ″ Samuelsson and Jacquelin, at 1 ′ Giacomel, Seppala, Eder, Krcmar and J. Boe who returned from behind

15.42: Zero standing also for Hofer who is 16th, Bormolini an error

3.41pm: GIACOMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEL ZEROOOOOOOOOOO !! FOURTH COMES OUT! , behind him Seppala, Eder and Krcmar

3.40pm: Christiansen makes no mistake and leaves! A mistake for Samuelsson and Jacquelin

15.38: At km 9.6: Jacquelin, Christiansen and Samuelsson, at 37 ″ Latypov, at 48 ″ Giacomel, Weger, Krcmar, Seppala, Eder, Guigonnat. Fourth polygon

15.36: After the third polygon: Jacquelin, at 2 “, at 4” Christiansen, at 34 “Latypov at 48” Giacomel, at 52 “Weger, Krcmar, Seppala, Eder, Guigonnat

15.35: Hofer also finds zero and will climb many positions

15.34: Many mistakes for the pursuers, IT’S ZERO BY GIACOMEL !!!! IT’S FIFTH !!!

15.33: Christiansen and Samuelsson make a mistake, two mistakes for Latypov

15.33: Two mistakes for Jacquelin

15.32: Third polygon

15.31: At km 6.3 Jacquelin, at 22 “Latypov and Christiansen, Samuelsson, at 50” Bakken and Kuehn, Giacomel 13th at 1’28 “

15.29: Bormolini without errors, Windisch two errors. after the second polygon: Jacquelin, at 14 ″ Latypov and Christiansen, at 25 ″ Samuelsson, at 45 ″ Bakken, at 48 ″ Kuehn

15.28: Three errors for Hofer, one for Giacomel, two errors for J. Boe

15.27: Perfect Jacquelin, Samuelsson a mistake, Christiansen and Latypov are not mistaken

15.26: At km 4.6 Jacquelin and Samuelsson at 15 ″ Latypov and Christiansen, at 44 ″ Loginov, Weger and Kuehn, at 55 ″ Hofer and Giacomel around the 15th position. Second polygon

15.24: At km 3.8: Jacquelin and Samuelsson at 14 ″ Latypov and Christiansen, at 42 ″ Loginov, Weger and Kuehn, at 59 ″ Hofer and Giacomel around 15th position

15.23: After the first polygon: Jacquelin, Samuelsson at 4 “, Latypov at 7”, Christiansen at 10 “, Weger at 36”, Hofer 11th at 54 “, Giacomel 15th at 58”

15.21: Hofer one mistake, one J. Boe mistake, three T. Boe mistakes. Zero by Giacomel! A mistake for Bormolini

15.20: A mistake for Samuelsson, Jacquelin makes no mistake and goes to the head. Zero for Latypov and Christiansen, two mistakes for Fillon Maillet

15.19: At km 2.1 Samuelsson, at 13 ″ Jacquelin, at 28 ″ Fillon Maillet, Latypov, Christiansen, at 49 ″ Hofer, T. Boe, j. Boe, Ponsiluoma, Weger, Kuehn, Loginov

15.16: At km 1.3 Samuelsson, at 14 ″ Jacquelin, at 25 ″ Fillon Maillet, Latypov, Christiansen, at 47 ″ Hofer, T. Boe, j. Boe, Ponsiluoma, Weger, Kuehn, Loginov

15.15: The race starts

3.13pm: Hofer will start sixth at 42 “, Giacomel 24th at 1’20”, Bormolini 30th at 1’30 “, Windisch 53th at 2’07”

15.11: News of the last hour. The Norwegian Laegreid does not start. Stalder and Fak will not be at the start either

15.08: Lukas Hofer, Tommaso Giacomel, Thomas Bormolini and Dominik Windisch will be at the start for Italy

15.04: Starting first, however, it will be he, the Swedish Sebastian Samuelsson who has won two sprints out of two in this first part of the season on his home snow

15.01: Norwegians beware above all from the French team: Emilien Jacquelin, Simon Desthieux and Quentin Fillon Maillet are in great conditions and the second and third place of Jacquelin and Fillon Maillet in the sprint prove it

14.58: At home Norway Sturla Holm Laegreid does not have a great condition on tight skis, but at the shooting range he is literally infallible. This aspect could smile at him in comparison with a Johannes Boe who, however, wants to enforce the law of the strongest.

14.55: We restart from the result of last Thursday’s sprint with four Azzurri at the start and with the usual battle for victory between Norway, Sweden and France

14.52: Good afternoon to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live live of the men’s pursuit, race valid for the Biathlon World Cup

